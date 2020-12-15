Trojans defeat Eagles

BELOIT — Donavhan Cain scored a game-high 26 points to lead Beloit Turner past Jefferson, 55-44, in a Rock Valley Conference boys basketball game on Tuesday at Beloit Turner High School.

Cain scored 14 of his 26 points in the second half.

The Eagles were led by two double-digit scorers in Joel Martin and Aiden Devine. Martin finished with 11, while Devine added 10.

Jefferson hosts Clinton on Friday at 7:15 p.m.

BELOIT TURNER 55, JEFFERSON 44

Beloit Turner 28 27 — 55

Jefferson 17 27 — 44

Beloit Turner (fg ftm-fta pts) — Howard 1 1-3 3, Heldt 1 0-0 2, Jacobs 2 0-0 5, Lauterbach 1 0-2 2, Giddley 3 0-0 7, Cain 11 3-3 26, Hoppe 3 4-4 10. Totals — 22 8-12 55

Jefferson (fg ftm-fta pts) — Miller 1 4-4 6, McGraw 2 2-2 8, Neitzel 1 2-3 4, Martin 5 1-3 11, Phillips 0 1-2 1, Hoffman 1 0-1 2, Steies 1 0-0 2, Devine 4 2-4 10. Totals _ 15 12-19 — 44

3-point goals — BT 3 (Jacobs, Giddley, Cain), J 2 (McGraw). Total fouls —BT 22, J 12

