WATERLOO — Playing for the second time in four days, Waterloo and Lakeside Lutheran once again needed a decisive fifth set.
This time around the host Pirates came away with a 20-25, 25-19, 25-21, 24-26, 15-13 nonconference victory in the regular-season finale after the Warriors won in five sets on Friday.
"It was another great night for competition. We struggled more in our serve receive than we have recently," Lakeside Lutheran volleyball coach Jenny Krauklis said. "Not everything was working together like we would have liked it, but we definitely saw moments where we could break through and do some nice things."
Senior outside hitter Payton Kuepers had six aces, 18 kills and 22 digs, leading the team in all three categories for the Warriors (7-4).
Junior middle hitter Ella DeNoyer had 12 kills. Senior defensive specialist Kylee Gnabasik served three aces and had 21 digs.
Senior middle hitter Sydney Langille had four blocks while sophomore right side Jenna Shadoski and junior outside hitter Lily Schuetz each posted 3.5 blocks.
Senior setter Kaylee Raymond registered 43 assists and sophomore defensive specialist Cheyenne Johnson also served three aces.
"In order to win the games against great teams like this, we just have to be able to put it together a little more often," Krauklis said. "It was a great last game to show us where our weaknesses are, as we use these next two days to prep for the postseason."
The Pirates finish the regular season 21-4 and have a No. 1 seed in their WIAA Division 3 playoff bracket and will host fourth-seeded Williams Bay on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the regional semifinals.
The Warriors are a No. 1 seed in Division 2 and will host fourth-seeded Brookfield Academy on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the regional semifinals.
