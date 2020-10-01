Waterloo’s volleyball team collected its 13th victory of the season, beating Luther Prep 25-14, 25-18, 25-20 in a nonconference match at LPS on Thursday.
“It was a great atmosphere tonight and the girls fed off the crowds energy,” Waterloo volleyball coach Christy Mosher said. “We were able to turn up the pressure a bit more than we did Tuesday and much of that can be credited to our passing with Rylee Duessler and Michaela Riege letting very few balls hit the floor.”
For the Pirates (13-1), senior outside hitter Brooke Mosher tallied 20 kills and senior outside hitter Joslyn Wolff had 12 kills.
“Brooke Mosher and Joslyn Wolff were solid again tonight attacking at the pins mixing up their shots with some nice high hand and roll shots to go along with the heavy arm attacks,” coach Mosher said. “Our setters ran a fast tempo offense with Wolff, Mosher and Sophia Schneider all in double digits for assists.”
Junior libero Michaela Riege had nine digs, sophomore outside hitter Rylee Duessler dug out eight shots and Mosher registered seven digs.
Wolff dished out 12 assists while Mosher and Schneider both totaled 10 assists. Sophomore outside hitter Sophia Schneider had two blocks and sophomore defensive specialist Kamden Fitzgerald served three aces. Duessler had two aces.
For the Phoenix (4-2), senior outside hitter Lauren Paulsen and senior setter Grace Kieselhorst each had six kills.
Junior setter Andrea Bortulin registered 10 assists and Grace Kieselhorst had nine assists. Sophomore libero Anna Kieselhorst had 13 digs and Paulsen blocked one shot. Andrea Bortulin and senior defensive specialist Abby Pechman both served an ace.
The Phoenix play at Lake Country Lutheran on Saturday at 11 a.m.
The Pirates host a quadrangular on Saturday at 8 a.m.
