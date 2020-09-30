LAKE MILLS — Luther Prep and Lakeside Lutheran are set to clash for the second consecutive season for the Warriors’ Homecoming game.
Luther Prep spoiled the celebration last year, coming away with a 9-7 victory in a game that started just before 9 p.m. because of lightning.
The Phoenix enter Friday’s game on the heels of a 30-0 setback against Lake Mills while the Warriors handled Racine St. Catherine’s 34-6 in week 1.
Lakeside had 329 rushing yards in that game, including touchdown runs of 54 and 87 yards by senior tailback Micah Cody. Cody finished with 159 yards on seven totes.
In his first start, senior quarterback Nathan Chesterman was 6-for-10 passing with 99 yards and a 33-yard score. Chesterman was also one of nine Warriors to receive a carry.
“They run the veer and option well,” Luther Prep football coach Justin Gregorius said. “Chesterman is the new QB and he’s a tough runner and tough kid. Cody in the backfield running. That will be the challenges for us this week.
“We want to stay disciplined. They can make adjustments where they dive. For us, it’s that cat and mouse of being disciplined with what we’re doing.”
Lakeside’s defense gave up 258 yards in week 1, intercepting three passes. The WisSports.net Coaches’ Poll Division 5 fourth-ranked Warriors also had a punt return score by senior Tersony Vater.
“Lakeside uses a 42 front,” Gregorius said. “Middle linebackers and defensive tackles are physical. That will be the challenge for us.”
The Phoenix struggled at times to move the ball last week. Getting senior quarterback Elijah Shevey and the passing game on track is key and will also prevent stacked boxes in the run game for senior tailback Jon Holtz, according to Gregorius.
Lakeside will look to clean up eight fumbles from the St. Cat’s game and be cognizant of assignments on defense.
“We are working on being assignment sure,” Lakeside Lutheran football coach Paul Bauer said. “Last year they showed us three different defenses and we didn’t handle it well. We are trying to keep things simple for our kids and hopefully they can play with clear minds.
“I like the way Luther Prep plays football. They play with quickness and swarm to the football.”
Offensively, the Warriors want to establish the run early and then throw off it.
“We certainly believe in running the football,” Bauer said. “Last week, we showed we have big-play capabilities. We want to establish the run to set up plays to the wide receivers.”
This game would have originally been the sixth for each team and held its date on the original schedule as the season was postponed by four weeks.
Homecoming week certainly has a different feel these days but the annual Friday night staple should be an exciting Capitol Conference clash.
