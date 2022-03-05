MADISON — The right Watertown team showed up, but it was still the wrong kind of matchup for the Goslings.
The 15th-seeded Goslings went toe to toe with second-seeded Madison La Follette for most of the first half, but the Lancers took an 11-point lead into the break and blew the game open from there to win 90-62 in a Division 1 regional semifinal on Friday night
Senior forward Nate Gapinski scored a game-high 28 points for Watertown (11-14), including his team’s first seven points. His turnaround jumper 47 seconds into the contest gave the Goslings their only lead.
La Follette (18-4) responded with a 7-0 run to take the lead for good. Junior point guard Armham Lewis, who led the Big Eight champion Lancers with 21 points, had an assist and converted a steal for a layup during the early run. Senior guard K’Shawn Gibbs knocked down two 3s from the right wing to put La Follette up 10-5.
Senior guard Ollie Meyers (14 points) and senior forward Anthony Bohmann (11 points) got involved in the scoring from there as the Goslings tried to keep pace.
The Lancers hit five of their eight 3s in the first half. Senior Mason Kleinsmith hit three of those triples, and his first put La Follette ahead 24-14 with 7:10 left in the first half.
Watertown answered with a 9-0 run.
Meyers hit the second of his four 3s on the night to start the run. Senior forward John Clifford recorded two of his four blocks on back-to-back possessions, which led to 3s by Bohmann and Gapinski to make it 24-23 with 5:29 to go in the half. Gapinski had two chances to give Watertown the lead, but missed both outback attempts.
La Follette answered with a 14-5 run and kept the lead in double figures the rest of the way.
Ball handling issues for the Goslings led to some steals and easy layups for La Follette, which found numerous ways to score and finished with four players in double figures.
"We got down seven and we had a possession to take the lead and got a shot off,” Watertown boys basketball coach Jim O’Leary said. "Then they made another run and that time, we didn’t think that was it, but it turned out that it was. That is a very, very, very fine team.
"We can't have live ball turnovers that result in layups. We had four of them in the first half, maybe a couple more in the second half. (You can’t afford that) against a team that quick and athletic and that deep.
"This is not a criticism of the Badger East, but nothing we saw prepared us for that. In the first half, they didn’t miss a free throw and we were 1-for-5. If we make the free throws and don’t give up eight points on turnovers, it’s not an 11-point game at halftime. But if you are going to play for 36 minutes, you have to take everything that’s happening.
My hat’s off to La Follette deserving of the 2 seed. They were good. We appreciated our opportunity to get a shot at them. We just didn’t do what we needed to do.”
Gapinski scored 17 of his points in the first half and 11 in the second half, including one last dunk with nine minutes left in regulation. He and Meyers double teamed a guard near half court. Meyers ripped him, Gapinski leaked out towards the basket and the Winona State recruit threw down a two-handed slam to give the road crowd something to cheer about.
"We could have played a lot better, but nobody in here shouldn’t respect the effort they gave,” O’Leary said. “Our shots didn’t fall. They shot 3s better than they have shot them all year.
We had a good year. We had some ups and downs. We played a lot of games without a full roster. No excuses, because we won a lot of those games. But we’ve had some great games that we won and some games we played impressively and didn’t win. I still walk taller because of these guys."
LA FOLLETTE 90, WATERTOWN 62
Watertown 32 30 — 62
La Follette 43 37 — 90
Watertown (fg ft-fta tp) — Meyers 5 0-1 14, Bohmann 5 0-0 11, Esquivel 1 0-1 2, Gapinski 10 7-12 28, Kamrath 1 0-0 3, Johnson 1 0-1 2, Clifford 1 0-0 2 Totals 23 7-15 62
La Follette (fg ft-fta tp) — Lewis 9 2-4 21, Kleinsmith 3 0-0 9, Lamie 2 0-1 4, Gibbs 5 0-0 12, Lee 3 0-0 8, Yahnke 6 3-3 15, Booker 1 0-0 2, Phillips 1 0-0 2, Lomack 5 3-6 13, Jackson 1 0-1 2, Dietrich 1 0-0 2 Totals 37 8-15 90
Three-point goals — W (Meyers 4, Bohmann, Gapinski, Kamrath), L (Lewis, Kleinsmith 3, Gibbs 2, Lee 2)
Total fouls — W 15, L 17
