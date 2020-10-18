JUNEAU - Eric Brahm rushed nine times for 136 and a touchdown in Palmyra-Eagle's 33-0 win over Dodgeland on Friday.

Levi Musselman scored two rushing touchdowns. Ryan Carpenter and Kurtis Frink each scored once on the ground for the Panthers, who rushed 41 times for 236 yards as a team.

Dodgeland (0-2) was limited to 29 yards rushing on 11 attempts. Andrew Benzing led the Trojans on the ground with 15 yards. Quarterback Caden Brugger completed 1-of-5 passes for three yards.

The Trojans are slated to play Horicon/Hustisford on Friday at Horicon, but the game could be cancelled if one of the Husticon coaches who was tested for COVID-19 on Friday tests positive.

PALMYRA-EAGLE 33, DODGELAND 0

Palmyra-Eagle 6 8 0 19 - 33

Dodgeland 0 0 0 0 - 0

Load comments