LAKE GENEVA — Aubrey Schmutzler’s last match as a member of Watertown’s girls tennis team was bound to end in a loss.
But the way the Watertown senior went out — as a special qualifier to the WIAA State Girls Tennis Tournament — was infinitely better than closing her career with a 6-0, 6-0 sectional loss to DeForest senior Samantha Fuchs.
“I didn’t want my last match to go out like that,” Schmutzler said. “This was a much better way to go out, I think.”
Schmutzler (12-6) took the first set in her opening round match at the Lake Geneva Tennis Club before New Richmond sophomore Izzy Brinkman rallied for a 5-7, 6-4, 10-7 victory.
Trailing 5-4 in the opening set, Schmutzler reeled off three straight games including a service break to take a 1-0 lead in the match. She credited head coach Andy Dobbins for bolstering her mental game during that critical stretch.
“It was definitely Dobbins, who got me through it,” Schmutzler said. “He’s always believed in me so much.”
She began the second set with a service break, but Brinkman responded with a break of her own in a marathon second game featuring endless deuces.
Brinkman (15-9) would break Schmutzler again and went on to tie the match and force the super tiebreaker, where she won five of the first seven points. Schmutzler rallied to within a point, trailing 6-5, and appeared to draw even with a deep lob. But Brinkman ran it down and hit an even better lob, then won the next two points to lead by four. Schmutzler fought off two match points before sending her final volley long.
“That (second game in the second set) was never ending, and then I tweaked my ankle somewhere in there, too, so I was trying to run that off,” Schmutzler said.
Dobbins agreed Brinkman’s break there was a turning point in the match.
“That was a big game,” Dobbins said. “Aubrey had a little lead there, and let it get away. Things kind of started to turn after that, but she hung with it. It was very evenly matched the whole way. Very different styles of play.”
It was Brinkman’s consistent pressure at the net that ultimately decided the match. Schmutzler hit several nice passing shots for winners, but came up just a few shots short.
“She would get to net any ball she could,” Dobbins said. “Aubrey was trying her best to keep her off the net. Lot of good passing shots. Aubrey had a lot of pressure put on her to make shots quickly. Not a style she is used to playing. She did her best to try to keep her on the baseline, to extend the points. She just came up short in the end. The first set very tight and Aubrey won the big points and pulled it out. It just didn’t go her way in that super tiebreak.”
Schmutzler agreed that Brinkman’s aggressive strategy paid off.
“She did really like coming to the net,” Schmutzler said. “I’ve played a lot of people like that. You’ve just got to do what you can do. I couldn’t lob it over her, so I just had to try passing shots. I had to try going to her backhand, because that wasn’t her dominant (stroke). I just tried my best to play to her weaknesses. She didn’t have a lot of them. She was a very good player. Neither of us had a great groundstroke, so definitely the points were long, it was a grind. She stuck it out in the end.”
Over the years, the WIAA has done a nice job pairing up special qualifiers with comparable talents and records in the opening round. The results are often entertaining matches, which give each player a puncher’s chance of winning a match on the big stage before running into heavy-hitting, highly seeded players.
“This was absolutely that kind of match,” Dobbins said. “It was the kind of matchup we hoped for and it was a great match. It’s why they have the special qualifier, to have kids in those types of matches. Aubrey absolutely belonged here. She wasn’t the last one into the tournament. She wasn’t the last one picked. She earned that spot by her play this year. The only people she lost to all season were state qualifiers. So there’s nothing to hang her head about. I am incredibly proud of her, the way she battled and stayed mentally tough. The ending hurts, but getting here was a massive accomplishment.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state tournament was moved to different locations. Division 1 doubles matches were held outdoors at Lake Geneva Badger High School. Division 2 matches were held in Kohler.
The Division 1 singles matches were played indoors. Outside, it was sunny with temperatures in the high 40s with moderate wind.
“This was a very similar feel (to UW-Nielsen in Madison, where the state tournament is normally held),” Schmutzler said. “Very professional. Obviously, there were coaches (for other matches) right next to our court. That was kind of weird, but I definitely like the feel of being indoors. You are not affected by the elements, although I feel like I can play the elements better. If we would have played outside, it would have been a better match for me. That definitely showed she was better playing indoors.”
Schmutzler finished her four-year varsity career with a 57-41 record.
“She’s played No. 1 singles for three seasons,” Dobbins said. “In my time here, in 10 years, she is the only boy or girl to play No. 1 singles for three years. It hasn’t always been easy, but she’s also had some amazing moments on the court, things I’ll never forget. She led us to a conference title. It’s been fun to be a part of her journey and to watch her grow as a player and a person. It’s been a joy.”
Schmutzler is just the latest example of an athlete who picked up the sport late in the game, yet still managed to accomplish a great deal under Dobbins.
“(I picked up a racquet) my freshman year,” Schmutzler said. “My sister (Paige) played it her junior and senior year, because she didn’t like volleyball anymore. So I decided to try it, and they put me on JV for the first tournament. I beat a senior at JV 1s. Then they tried me (at 4 singles) at a varsity tournament. That was my first varsity tournament, and my first match was three hours long. I told Dobbins, ‘I don’t know if I can do this.’ It was a long match, but I am definitely glad that I played tennis. This has been the one of the best experiences of my life.”
Making the jump from 4 singles to 1 singles is tough for anybody, especially players who haven’t devoted years of preparation playing club tennis. It’s happened repeatedly in Watertown’s program, and players who attempt it take some humbling losses when they match up with club athletes. Those losses were tough on Schmutzler, but she persevered.
“I am very, very competitive, so jumping from 4 to 1 was more of a default thing because all seniors graduated,” Schmutzler said. “We had (two-time state qualifier) Ricki Budewitz (playing 1 singles my freshman year). I always thought that I could not compare to her. I always thought of myself as more of an athlete playing tennis. Finally, senior year, I became a tennis player. I think I have grown as a person, too. This sport has taught me some patience, and taught me to be more confident in myself.”
When the pandemic hit the U.S. earlier this year, it forced closures of all kinds, including spring sports in Wisconsin. Schmutzler lost out on a chance to play her junior season of girls soccer entirely. Fortunately, she did get the chance to play her final season of high school tennis.
“It was just gone (the soccer season),” Schmutzler said. “I was really grateful to have this. We have six seniors on the varsity team and they are my family. They are amazing players, and I am so thankful that I got to play with them one last time. They are the only reason that I am here.”
