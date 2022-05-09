Thimm leads H/D past Mayville Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email May 9, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MAYVILLE — Gavin Thimm had three hits and three RBIs in Hustisford/Dodgeland’s 6-5 win over Mayville on Friday.Thimm hit a two-run single in the fourth inning and a solo homer to left in the sixth which proved to be the game-winning run.Micah Ottery earned the decision in relief and added two hits.On Thursday, Fall River defeated Hustisford/Dodgeland 7-0 at Firemen’s Park. Eli Schultz-Wiersma tossed a two-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts and one walk. Ottery had a double for H/D in the loss.HUSTY/DODGE 6, MAYVILLE 5Husty/Dodge 002 301 0 — 6 12 3Mayville 111 011 0 — 5 4 2WP: OtteryLP: RaddemannPitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — HD (Peplinski 3-1-3-1-3-3, Ottery 1.2-2-1-1-0-3, Kohn 2.1-0-1-0-3-1), M (Raddemann 5-11-5-2-2-2, Wade 2-1-1-1-2-0)Leading hitters — HD (Thimm 3x4, HR, Ottery 2x4, Raabe 2x4), M (Hockers 2B, Thom 2B)Thursday’s resultFALL RIVER 7, HUSTY/DODGELAND 0Fall River 020 021 2 — 7 5 0Husty/Dodge 000 000 0 — 0 2 6WP: Schultz-WiersmaLP: MaasPitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — FR (Schultz-Wiersma 7-2-0-0-10-1), HD (Maas 7-5-7-0-2-2)Leading hitters — FR (Miller 2x4, 2B (2), HD (Ottery 2B) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 5-6
