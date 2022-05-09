MAYVILLE — Gavin Thimm had three hits and three RBIs in Hustisford/Dodgeland’s 6-5 win over Mayville on Friday.

Thimm hit a two-run single in the fourth inning and a solo homer to left in the sixth which proved to be the game-winning run.

Micah Ottery earned the decision in relief and added two hits.

On Thursday, Fall River defeated Hustisford/Dodgeland 7-0 at Firemen’s Park. Eli Schultz-Wiersma tossed a two-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts and one walk. Ottery had a double for H/D in the loss.

HUSTY/DODGE 6, MAYVILLE 5

Husty/Dodge 002 301 0 — 6 12 3

Mayville 111 011 0 — 5 4 2

WP: Ottery

LP: Raddemann

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — HD (Peplinski 3-1-3-1-3-3, Ottery 1.2-2-1-1-0-3, Kohn 2.1-0-1-0-3-1), M (Raddemann 5-11-5-2-2-2, Wade 2-1-1-1-2-0)

Leading hitters — HD (Thimm 3x4, HR, Ottery 2x4, Raabe 2x4), M (Hockers 2B, Thom 2B)

Thursday’s result

FALL RIVER 7, HUSTY/DODGELAND 0

Fall River 020 021 2 — 7 5 0

Husty/Dodge 000 000 0 — 0 2 6

WP: Schultz-Wiersma

LP: Maas

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — FR (Schultz-Wiersma 7-2-0-0-10-1), HD (Maas 7-5-7-0-2-2)

Leading hitters — FR (Miller 2x4, 2B (2), HD (Ottery 2B)

