Johnson Creek senior Adriell Patterson runs the leadoff leg of the girls 800 meter delay during the Fort Atkinson Invitational on Friday. Patterson, along with senior Denalyn Siewert, freshman Dominique Patterson and junior Brooklyn Patterson took second in 1 minute, 54.49 seconds.
Johnson Creek junior Brittany Rue runs the anchor leg of the girls 400 meter relay during the Fort Atkinson Invitational on Friday. Rue, along with junior Brooklyn Patterson, senior Denalyn Siewert and freshman Dominique Patterson took second in 53.72 seconds.
Johnson Creek senior Adriell Patterson runs the leadoff leg of the girls 800 meter delay during the Fort Atkinson Invitational on Friday. Patterson, along with senior Denalyn Siewert, freshman Dominique Patterson and junior Brooklyn Patterson took second in 1 minute, 54.49 seconds.
Johnson Creek junior Brittany Rue runs the anchor leg of the girls 400 meter relay during the Fort Atkinson Invitational on Friday. Rue, along with junior Brooklyn Patterson, senior Denalyn Siewert and freshman Dominique Patterson took second in 53.72 seconds.
FORT ATKINSON — Johnson Creek’s girls track and field team scored 78 points, finishing fourth, at Friday’s Fort Atkinson Invitational at Jones Dairy Farm Stadium.
Freshman Rylee Hucke was second in the 3,200 in a personal best time of 14:08.80. Senior Adriell Patterson was second in the 300 hurdles in a PR matching time of 52.34 and third in the 100 hurdles in 17.88. Junior Brittany Rue was second in the high jump (5-0).
The 400 relay of junior Brooklyn Patterson, senior Denalyn Siewert, freshman Dominique Patterson and Rue were second in the 400 relay in 53.72. Adriell Patterson, Siewert, Brooklyn Patterson and Dominique Patterson were second in the 800 relay in 1:54.49. Both were season best times.
Junior Kylie Hehr was third in the discus (92-9 3/4) and Siewert was third in the triple jump with a mark of 31-0.
For the Bluejays boys, who scored 13 points and placed sixth, senior Camren Smith was third in the 400 in 57.42.
Team scores — girls: Mount Horeb 202, McFarland 149, Fort Atkinson 97, Johnson Creek 78, Whitewater 72, Deerfield 54.
Team scores — boys: Fort Atkinson 169, Mount Horeb 142, McFarland 138, Deerfield 115, Whitewater 80, Johnson Creek 13.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.