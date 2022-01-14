JEFFERSON -- Sometimes, it's just your night.
That was certainly the case for Clinton junior wing Jayden Nortier, who scored 33 points on Friday.
The Cougars rode Nortier's clutch playmaking to a 69-66 win over the Jefferson girls basketball team at PremierBank Gymnasium in Rock Valley play.
Nortier scored 25 points after halftime, including all four of her 3-point baskets.
"She's usually a player that looks to drive versus catch and shoot," Jefferson girls basketball coach Mark Peterson said. "In the second half, she got good looks and got hot. We also didn't get up on her and contest as well as we needed to. She's one of the best players in conference in my opinion.
"When a player can drive and shoot, you have to pick your poison. She knocked some big shots down."
Every time the Eagles (8-5, 7-3 RVC) built a multi-possession lead, Nortier answered to keep the Cougars (9-6, 6-4) within touch.
"They made a few more plays down the stretch than we did and we had a few opportunities we didn't cash in on," Peterson said. "We'll learn from it and get better.
"We feel good about scoring 66 points, but that obviously wasn't enough. We didn't use ball fakes against their 2-3 matchup zone and weren't strong or patient in the halfcourt."
Eagle senior point guard Abby Helmink, who scored a team- and career-high 17 points, hit a pair at the line, junior forward Mackenzie Thom scored inside and junior forward Ayianna Johnson scored at the rack on a look by senior guard Riley Madden as Jefferson built an eight-point cushion early in the second half.
Nortier, who scored 16 of Clinton's first 17 second-half points, had a personal 7-0 run, which included two scores off steals in the halfcourt, to make it a one-point game.
The Eagles, who won the first matchup 61-55 in November, had a 6-0 spurt to create some brief breathing room.
Nortier then buried a pair of 3s around the midway point of the half to make it a one-point game again. On Jefferson's ensuing trip, Madden, who scored eight points, hit a shot from beyond the arc, assisted by Johnson on a good look out of the post. Serdynski hit a 3 on the Eagles' next offensive trip, extending the lead to 50-43 with 6:55 left.
What followed was a 3-point shooting barrage from the Cougars.
Clinton hit four 3s in two minutes, including a pair by Nortier, to square it at 55 with 4:01 left.
After Johnson scored on a putback, Clinton junior wing Neleah Bobolz hit 3s on back-to-back trips, pushing the team's lead to four. Johnson scored inside after grabbing an offensive rebound and senior forward Aidyn Messmann went 2-for-2 at the line to make it 61 all with 1:41 left.
21 seconds later, Nortier hit a contested jumper that gave the Cougars the lead for good. After forcing a tie up in the backcourt and getting the ball via the possession arrow, the Eagles turned it over on a post feed down two with 32.8 seconds left.
The Eagles twice cut the lead to one in the final thirty seconds -- on a layup on the break by Madden and with a two shots at the stripe by Helmink with 4.7 seconds left -- but couldn't pull any closer. A leaping Serdynski got a hand on Clinton's inbounds pass at halfcourt but couldn't coral it, leading to senior guard Elli Teubert getting fouled and hitting both bonus free throws for the final margin with with 1.6 seconds to go. Jefferson's heave at the buzzer fell short.
Serdynski hit three 3-pointers, Johnson finished with 14 points and Messmann had eight for the Eagles.
"They played really well and without their scoring we're not in the game," Peterson said of Serdynski and Helmink. "Savannah is usually a defender and role player for us. She was aggressive and drove to basket in transition.
"Abby had a black eye (in the second half) and got knocked out of game. We thought she was done for the night. She later got the ok to come back in. Those two stepped up big. All the kids played hard, we just came up short."
The Eagles play at Burlington for a nonconference game on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
CLINTON 69,
JEFFERSON 66
Clinton 26 43 -- 69
Jefferson 30 36 -- 66
Clinton (fg ft-ftm pts) -- Teubert 3 4-6 11, Johansen 1 0-2 3, Nortier 11 7-12 33, Bobolz 3 0-0 9, Mullooly 0 2-2 2, Roehl 4 0-0 11. Totals 22 13-22 69.
Jefferson -- Madden 3 0-0 8, Serdynski 5 1-2 14, Thom 2 1-2 5, Messmann 2 4-8 8, Johnson 5 4-6 14, Helmink 3 9-14 17. Totals 20 19-32 66.
Three-point goals -- C (Nortier 4, Bobolz 3, Roehl 3, Johansen 1, Teubert 1) 12; J (Serdynski 3, Madden 2, Helmink 2) 7.
Total fouls -- C 25, J 15
Fouled out -- C Nortier
