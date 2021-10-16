Jemma Habben made a triumphant return to Watertown on Saturday.
Habben set the tone for a promising sophomore season in late August when she placed second at the Glenn Herold Invitational at Watertown High School. Seven weeks later, it was Luther Prep’s turn to host a meet.
This time, nobody was better than Habben. In fact, nobody was close.
Habben broke from the pack early during the Capitol Conference race on Saturday and toured the Brandt-Quirk Park course alone, winning by nearly a full minute. Her time of 20:08.7 led the Phoenix girls to the Capitol North championship with a first place score of 30 points.
The two courses have one common intersecting point, the elevated wooded area across the street from WHS. Otherwise, the Glenn Herold course is a wide open loop around the high school, while the Brandt-Quirk course begins at the Baseball Complex, stretches past the tennis courts and soccer fields and wraps up in the woods immediately behind the diamonds.
"This course was really nice,” Habben said. “It's beautiful. I think I prefer the hill on the first race. The straight-aways were really hard on this race, but it's a nice course. My main goal this year was just to break 20 and I reached that goal, so I am happy. We did well as a team and I am really proud of them. I am glad they are on my team."
Luther Prep’s top four runners all earned first team honors. Freshman Eleanor Wendorff (third, 21:23), sophomores Alexis Veenhuis (fifth, 21:50) and Ellie Backus (sixth, 22:01) joined Habben on the first team, while freshman Calliope Horn (15th, 22:57) just missed second team honors.
"How excited I am for our girls team - to be named conference champs,” Luther Prep cross country coach Joseph Gumm said. "We have a great set of runners in those top spots, and they continue to excel week after week. Jemma Habben continues to dominate; Eleanor Wendorff and Alexis Veenhuis continue to improve. Calliope Horn went down on the course momentarily and was not feeling well, yet she still pushed through it to score for the team. Ellie Backus has really come on strong for us at the end of the year here, similar to her push up the standings last year. This team has a great chance at sectionals next week.”
Lakeside Lutheran’s girls finished a solid second with 54 points. Freshman Kathryn Schulz (eighth, 22:10), sophomore Paige Krahn (tenth, 22:28), juniors Abigail Minning (11th, 22:23) and Makenzie Sievert (12th, 22:25) and sophomore Mia Krahn (13th, 22:31) all earned second team honors while scoring for the Warriors.
"On the girls' side, that was our best team finish since 2013,” Lakeside Lutheran cross country coach Cameron Ausen said. "At that time, there were two conference meets and the distance for the girls was 4K. This showed resilience among our group since two girls that had been regularly factoring into our top-five scorers were unavailable today. The pack rose to the challenge and ran very well on a beautiful day for cross country.
"The top five today was separated by only 21 seconds which allowed us to put quite a gap in the scores between us and Lodi. We were led by Kathryn. Shortly after, the pack came in led by sophomore Paige, Abigail Minning and Makenzie. Mia ran a personal best with an aggressive start to the race."
Lake Mills placed sixth in the girls race with 112 points. Sophomore Ava Vesperman (fourth, 21:44) earned first team honors. Junior Madison Hahn (14th, 22:56) made the second team. Sophomore Olivia Klubertanz (21st, 23:19) and freshmen Savannah Overhouse (33rd, 24:29) and Emilia Garcia-Mercado (40th, 31:31) also scored for the L-Cats.
Lakeside Lutheran’s boys edged out Poynette to win the Capitol North title, 42 to 44.
Sophomore Cameron Weiland finished third overall and second among Capitol North runners in a time of 16 minutes, 54 seconds. Junior Arnold Rupnow (fourth, 17:36), senior Jonathan Abel (ninth, 18:24), sophomore Daniel Ertman (11th, 18:28) and freshman Will Hemling (16th, 18:54) also scored for Lakeside.
The Warriors got out a little hot over the first mile, but maintained just well enough to top the Pumas for the conference title.
Weiland led the field over the first mile, but lost a little ground late. Capitol South champion Carter Scholey from Belleville was the overall race winner in 16:48. Poynette senior Tucker Johnson was next in 16:51, beating out Weiland by three seconds for top honors in the Capitol North.
"It was pretty good,” Weiland said of the race. "I went out a little bit too fast in the first mile. I ran a 4:52 first mile. The second mile was 5:40 and the last mile was 5:30 or 5:40. I wish I had a little bit better of a kick coming into that woods part of the area. I kind of had a feeling for how far away I was at the finish line, but at the same time, I still didn’t know the course really well.”
Rupnow joined Weiland on the first team, while Abel and Ertman earned second team all-conference honors. Hemling beat out Poynette’s fifth runner by one place and that was enough to deliver the team its title.
"I was very happy about that,” Weiland said. "Guys like Arnold, Jon, Daniel, those three really stepped up for us. I am just really excited to see what we can do next week at sectionals.”
This marked Lakeside’s first boys conference title since 2016.
"The boys were aggressive from the start and used the pack to help pick up a gap in the scoring normally occupied up front,” Ausen said. "Cameron was very aggressive from the start and led for much of the race, but came up just short after a fantastic finish from Tucker Johnson. Arnold stepped up just when we needed it with a career race. Both Weiland and Rupnow took home first team all-conference honors. Jonathan and Daniel kept contact with the main pack for much of the race and put together strong finishes that proved to be vital.
Will rounded out the scoring while holding off two runners from Poynette. This proved to be critical. In the team standings, it was a very close battle. This certainly proved the value of running as a team even if some individual races did not go as planned."
Luther Prep’s boys took fourth with 81 points. Sophomore Eliott Heiderich (sixth, 17:38) earned first team honors. Senior Elijah Hutchinson (13th, 18:37) made the second team. Sophomore Ezekiel Finkbeiner (19th, 19:06), freshman Sam Splinter (21st, 19:08) and senior Jason Horn (22nd, 19:19) also scored for the Phoenix.
"Our boys team has gotten better and improved on their times individually,” Gumm said. "Unfortunately, that doesn't always translate into the team standings. Eliott Heiderich continues to excel for us; Elijah Hutchinson is consistent. I am happy with how they have run this year."
Lake Mills placed fifth with 159 points. Freshman Braxton Walter (27th, 19:45), sophomore James Hafenstein (30th, 20:21), junior Landon Dierkes (31st, 20:23), senior Lukas Kleinfeldt (34th, 20:58) and freshman Clovis Cormier-Tardif (37th, 21:32) scored for the L-Cats.
The Phoenix, Warriors and L-Cats will compete in a Division 2 sectional at UW-Parkside in Kenosha next Saturday. The girls race is at 12:25 p.m., followed by the boys race at 1:10 p.m.
Capitol North boys: Lakeside Lutheran 42, Poynette 44, Lodi 48, Luther Prep 81, Lake Mills 159, Columbus 160
Capitol North girls: Luther Prep 30, Lakeside Lutheran 54, Lodi 93, Columbus 105, Poynette 109, Lake Mills 112
Pirates place fifth
Waterloo’s boys finished fifth among Capitol South teams with a 146 score at the Capitol Conference meet on Saturday. Freshman Harrison Schaefer (26th, 21 minutes, 11 seconds), junior Matteo Cefalu (27th, 21:42), sophomore Cameron Tschanz (30th, 22:15), senior Gustavo Tamayo (31st, 22:22) and junior Sam Billingsley (32nd, 22:40) scored for the Pirates.
Waterloo’s girls also took fifth with a 144 score. Junior Madelyn Webster (22nd, 25:48), sophomore Cordelia Webber (28th, 28:17), freshmen Corryn Retzloff (29th, 28:20) and Sydney Gordon (32nd, 31:42) and sophomore Alisa Sheshina (33rd, 31:45) scored for the Pirates.
Capitol South boys — New Glarus/Monticello 31, Deerfield/Cambridge 54, Belleville 62, Marshall 84, Waterloo 146
Capitol South girls — New Glarus/Monticello 28, Deerfield/Cambridge 55, Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld 64, Belleville 96, Waterloo 144
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.