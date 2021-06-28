LEBANON — Cedarburg drew seven walks and four of those batters scored in a 5-2 win over the Lebanon Whitetails in a Rock River League crossover game on Sunday at Legends Field.
The Mercs twice overcame one-run deficits and took the lead for good with two runs in the sixth. They scored one run on a wild pitch and another on an error.
Grant Steinke earned the win in relief, allowing one run on three hits with four strikeouts and two walks over the final four innings.
Cameron Streich started for Lebanon and struck out six over five innings. Nathan Budewitz took the loss in middle relief.
Louis Demetropoulos and Jacob Kopp each had two hits for the Whitetails, who finished with just five for the game. Noah Noyce and Kopp each drove in a run.
LEBANON 5, WHITETAILS 2
Cedaburg 000 012 101 — 5 12 0
Lebanon 010 010 000 — 2 5 1
WP: Steinke
LP: Budewitz
Cedarburg (ab-r-h-rbi) — Piel 5-1-4-1, Tomashek 5-0-1-0, Steinke 3-2-0-0, Whtie 4-1-3-0, Kadrich 2-1-0-0, Spaude 5-0-3-1, De Stefanis 5-0-0-0, Spykstra 4-0-1-1, Behling 1-0-0-0, Boehnlein 2-0-0-0 Totals 26-5-12-3
Lebanon (ab-r-h-rbi) — Braker 2-0-0-0, Noyce 2-0-1-1, N. Zubke 4-0-0-0, Herpel 4-0-0-0, Doyle 3-1-0-0, Demetropoulos 3-0-2-0, Kopp 4-0-2-1, Simon 3-1-0-0, Klawitter 2-0-0-0, LeBeau 1-0-0-0, Streich 1-0-0-0, A. Zubke 1-0-0-0 Totals 30-2-5-2
2B — L (Noyce)
Pitching — HO: Spykstra (C) 2 in 4, Steinke (C) 3 in 5, Streich (L) 6 in 5, Budewitz (L) 2 in 0.2, A. Zubke (L) 2 in 1.1, Lee (L) 2 in 2. R: Spyskstra (C) 1, Steinke (C) 1, Streich (L) 1, Budewitz (L) 2, A. Zubke (L) 1, Lee (L) 1. SO: Spykstra (C) 7, Steinke (C) 4, Streich (L) 6, Budewitz (L) 1, A. Zubke (L) 0, Lee (L) 2. BB: Spykstra (L) 1, Steinke (L) 2, Streich (L) 2, Budewitz (L) 2, A. Zubke (L) 1, Lee (L) 2
