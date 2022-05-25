Watertown's girls soccer team fought hard Tuesday night in a back and forth battle with Milton for a 4-3 victory.
The Goslings lost to the Red Hawks in a match four weeks ago and were happy to get some vindication for that loss.
Milton outshot Watertown 21-11, but the Goslings put nine of their 11 shots on goal. Milton opened the scoring with a goal in the 20th minute when senior Savannah Swopes hit a laser of shot to the top far corner that was fading outward, away from junior goalkeeper Cianna Boettcher.
"I told Cianna there aren’t many keepers that are going to save that shot with it bending away like that,” Watertown assistant girls soccer coach Clayton Kratzer said.
Watertown equalized in the 26th minute when junior Natalia Cortes rebounded the ball into the net by applying high pressure on the Milton goalkeeper. The ball bounced hard off of Attwood and then hard off of the legs of Cortes into the back of the net.
Sophomore Morgan Scher netted Watertown’s go ahead goal in the 31st minute off a pass from Cortes. Milton answered back less than a minute later when junior Carly Honold took a shot from distance that freshman center back Zoey Chenoweth tried clearing out but deflected back into goal.
"As I tell all my center backs, that’s life at that position,” Kratzer said. "Doing everything you can to clear a ball can sometimes lead to an own goal. You have to have a short memory and she did a fantastic job of letting it roll off her and getting right back to work."
Watertown sophomore Alexis Huebner scored in the 57th to put Watertown up again when senior Lily Gifford passed a free kick short to sophomore Emma Wuestenberg outside the 18 who sent it to goal where Alexis cleaned it up.
"It was a nice, creative play and we were thrilled to see it pay off,” Kratzer said.
Milton equalized again in the 66th minute.
With one minute left, Watertown sophomore Caty Kaczmarek sent in a ball to fellow sophomore Calli Tuchscherer who netted another close shot for the game winning goal.
"It was a solid victory,” Kratzer said. "Both teams improved since the first time we met this season. The girls fought hard and never let their heads drop after any of Milton’s goals. We were really happy and proud of the way they played and kept fighting. Milton had some strong shooters and good speed, but we were able to bend more often than break.
"It was a good confidence builder for our regional match in Elkhorn next Tuesday. We have a full week to train as hard as we can to be ready to get a good result on the road and see if we can keep rolling."
Watertown's JV defeated Milton JV 2-0
WATERTOWN 4, MILTON 3
Milton 2 1 — 3
Watertown 2 2 — 4
M — Swopes 20:00
W — Cortes 26:00
W — Scher (Cortes) 31:00
M — Honold 32:00
W — Huebner (Wuestenberg) 57:00
M — Tuchscherer (Kaczmarek) 79:00
Saves — M (Atwood 9), W (Boettcher 12)
