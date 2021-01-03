LAKE MILLS — Sophomore guard Jaelyn Derlein scored a game-high 18 points as DeForest used a strong second half to defeat the Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball team 64-52 in a nonconference game at LLHS on Saturday afternoon.
The Norskies, who were playing their season-opening game after recently electing to begin winter sports seasons, used an 8-1 run early in the second half to pull ahead 36-30 with 15 minutes, 50 seconds remaining. Lakeside senior guard Morgan Slonaker then hit a 3 to cut the lead in half.
The Warriors (5-3) kept it a two-possession game before pulling within 48-45 with 8:00 to play after a pair of free throws from junior forward Lily Schuetz, who finished with a team-high 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Lakeside was within two with 4:53 to play, but DeForest pulled away down the stretch, closing the game on a 13-3 run.
“We made some improvements defensively,” Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Andy Asmus said. “They run dribble drive offense and will try to get downhill to the rim as fast as they can. There were some things we did well and we felt real good coming out of halftime.”
The Warriors held a 42-28 edge on the glass, part of which was contributed to Schuetz getting back to her aggressive ways, according to Asmus.
Sophomore guard Jenna Shadoski tallied nine for Lakeside and Slonaker and senior guard Mia Murray scored eight apiece.
“DeForest played a variety of defenses from man-to-man to a 1-3-1 and they pressed,” Asmus said. “We handled things well. Unfortunately, the ball didn’t go into the basket.
“We had great effort and it was fun competing against a DeForest team that is always well-disciplined and works hard under coach Jerry Schwenn. They get after you with multiple ways of defending. We find ourselves in these positions where we’re losing games, but we never feel out of them and we feel we’re getting better. Hopefully that pays off when we get back on the conference trail.”
Senior forward Grace Roth had 14 points, freshman guard Rylan Oberg added 11 and Derlein hit four of DeForest’s seven 3-point shots.
Lakeside will technically be the visiting team when it hosts Marshall for a Capitol Crossover game on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
DeFOREST 64, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 52
DeForest 27 37 — 64
Lakeside Lutheran 27 25 — 52
DeFOREST (fg ft-fta pts) — Compe 5 0-1 10; Roth 6 0-0 14; Kelliher 2 1-1 5; Derlein 7 0-0 18; Bartels 0 4-6 4; Oberg 3 4-6 11; Hahn 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 9-14 64.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN — Slonaker 1 5-6 8; Schuetz 3 4-8 10; Shadoski 2 5-6 9; Uecker 2 0-2 5; Stein 2 0-0 4; Neuberger 0 2-4 2; Riesen 3 0-2 6; Murray 3 0-0 8. Totals 16 16-30 52.
3-point goals: D 7 (Roth 2, Derlein 4, Oberg 1); LL 4 (Slonaker 1, Uecker 1, Murray 2). Total fouls: D 25; LL 16.
