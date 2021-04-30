RIO — Andy Maas pitched five strong innings and drove in three runs to spark Hustisford/Dodgeland’s baseball team in a 21-6 win over Rio on Thursday.
Rio chased H/D starter Dylan Kaemmerer with four runs on two hits and four walks and led 4-0 after one inning. Maas came on in relief and allowed two runs on two hits with 10 strikeouts and four walks the rest of the way.
Hustisford/Dodgeland chipped away with a run in the second and three in the third, then broke the game open with a 13-run rally in the fourth. Maas highlighted the huge rally with a bases loaded double.
Gavin Thimm, Dylan Raabe and Alex Nelson each drove in two runs for Hustisford/Dodgeland (2-0).
HUSTY/DODGELAND 21, RIO 6
Husty/Dodge 013 (13)4 — 21 12 1
Rio 420 00 — 6 4 7
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — HD: Kaemmerer 0.0-2-4-3-0-4, Maas W: 5-2-2-210-4), R (Lang 2-2-1-3-1, Bartelt L: 1.3-0-3-2-1-3, Taylor 1.2-10-16-15-1-7)
Leading hitters — HD: Raabe 2x3, B. Thimm 2x3 (2B), Nelson 2x3 (2B), Kaemmerer 2x2, Maas (2B), G. Thimm (3B), Prochnow (R) 2x3
