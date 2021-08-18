Watertown’s girls golf team improved by nine strokes over its previous dual meet and defeated Fort Atkinson 212 to 222 at the Watertown Country Club on Wednesday.
Seniors Taylor Kaufmann (47) and Savannah Szalanski (48) each shot sub-50 rounds to lead the Goslings. Junior Cheyenne Groll (58) and sophomore Angelina Galarza (59) also scored for Watertown.
Fort Atkinson senior Natalie Kammer shot 44 to earn medalist honors for the Blackhawks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.