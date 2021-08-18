Watertown’s girls golf team improved by nine strokes over its previous dual meet and defeated Fort Atkinson 212 to 222 at the Watertown Country Club on Wednesday.

Seniors Taylor Kaufmann (47) and Savannah Szalanski (48) each shot sub-50 rounds to lead the Goslings. Junior Cheyenne Groll (58) and sophomore Angelina Galarza (59) also scored for Watertown.

Fort Atkinson senior Natalie Kammer shot 44 to earn medalist honors for the Blackhawks.

