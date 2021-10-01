JOHNSON CREEK — Wade Lindahl’s 19-yard touchdown pass to Mason Carpenter on the final play of the third quarter lifted Lourdes Academy to a 12-7 Trailways victor over Johnson Creek on Friday.
Lourdes (7-0, 5-0 in conference) took a 6-0 lead into halftime on Gabe Bohn’s 11-yard TD run with seven seconds remaining in the second quarter.
Creek (4-3, 2-3) took a 7-6 lead on sophomore running back Silas Hartz’s 8-yard TD run and Tanner Herman’s extra point with 1:40 to go in the third quarter. The Knights regained the lead quickly on Lindahl’s scoring pass and led the rest of the way.
Lindahl completed 6-of-11 passes for 129 yards. Running back Marshall Koch had nine carries for 62 yards for the Knights, who finished 164 rushing yards.
Sophomore quarterback Dylan Bredlow finished 6-of-11 for 49 yards with one interception and also led the Bluejays in rushing with nine carries for 41 yards. Senior Isaac Hartz led the defense with six total tackles.
Johnson Creek travels to face Fall River/Rio next Friday.
LOURDES 12, JOHNSON CREEK 7
Lourdes 0 6 6 0 — 12
Johnson Creek 0 0 7 0 — 7
Second Quarter
L — Bohn 11 run (kick failed)
Third Quarter
JC — S. Hartz 8 run (Herman kick)
L — Carpenter 19 pass from Lindahl (pass failed)
Team statistics — First Downs: L 14, JC 9. Total offense: L 297, JC 145. Rushing: L 28-164, JC 25-94. Passing: L 133, JC 51. Fumbles-Lost: L 1-1, JC 0-0. Penalties: L 4-25, JC 2-0
