CEDAR GROVE — Alexis Bahr’s hat trick was the difference in Cedar Grove-Belgium’s 5-2 victory over Hustisford/Dodgeland’s girls soccer team in a Division 4 regional final on Saturday night.
Cedar Grove-Belgium (16-4) took a 1-0 lead into halftime on a goal by Cora Erickson in the 38th minute.
Erickson got between two defenders and blocked the clearance with her hand and tapped it in.
The Rockets scored two goals early in the second half to go up 3-0.
Bahr took a pass from the right side by Grace Konzak to middle one touch shot from 25 yards out in the 49th minute.
In the 55th minute, Grace Gauger intercepted a clearance on right side line and hit a high shot over keeper from 35 yards out.
Hustisford/Dodgeland (11-6-2) scored twice in the span of eight minutes to get back in it.
On the kickoff following Gauger’s goal, Riley Becker sent a long ball up field and Rylie Collien stole it from the defense and dribbled up and sent a hard shot from 12 yards out past the keeper.
In the 63rd minute, Brielle Blome sent a free kick into the box from 35 yards out which bounced high off the keeper and Becker was there to head it in the goal as she was getting hammered by the keeper.
Bahr put the match away with two goals in the closing minutes.
In the 75th minute, Konzak sent a touch pass from right to center and Bahr placed her shot over the keeper from 25 yards out.
Just over two minutes later, Bahr converted a free kick from 25 yards out to the right post netting.
“Our game plan was to shut down Erickson and put pressure on their defense with a quick counter attack,” HD United coach Otto Hopfinger said.
“I knew we could beat their defense and we did many times, the ball would just go into the goal for us.
“Aria O’Neil did a fantastic job man marking Erickson the entire game and held her to three shots. The goal she did score was on a loose ball which we tried to clear she blocked it with her arm and touched it in with two minutes to go in the 1st half. But before that we had at least six or seven great opportunities that just missed.
“Unfortunately they had four long shots in the second half, that were perfectly placed and two in the last 8 minutes of the game when we were so close to tying things up.
“Even though the scoreboard showed a tough loss, anyone who watched our game had to agree that my team played an Incredible game. I am so proud of the heart and determination my team played with tonight We executed the game plan perfectly, getting more quality shots at the goal than our opponent and taking the second leading scorer in the state out of the game with amazing team defense.
“As a coach, I could not ask for anything more from my team, they gave it all. I want to thank my coaching staff and players for a very memorable season, especially my six amazing seniors.”
CG-BELGIUM 5, HD UNITED 2
HD United 0 2 — 2
CG-Belgium 1 4 — 5
CGB — Erickson 37:26
CGB — Bahr (Konzak) 48:26
CGB — Gauger 54:44
HD — Collien 54:56
HD — Becker (Blome) 62:44
CGB — Bahr (Konzak) 74:40
CGB — Bahr 77:03
Shots — HD 19, CGB 20
Saves — HD (Huncosky 15, Callahan 12)
