BARABOO — Watertown opened the game with a three-run rally but was shut out the rest of the way in a 6-3 loss to Baraboo at Mary Rountree Park on Tuesday.

Connor Lehman and Evan Sellnow led off with base hits and scored on starting pitcher Ayden Schauer’s two-run double. Taylor Walter traded places with Schauer on an RBI double to make it 3-0.

Baraboo answered with four runs in the second inning and two more in the fourth. Schauer allowed six runs (two earned) on eight hits with six strikeouts and one walk over 3 1/3 innings.

Travis Pichler settled down after the first inning and earned the decision for Baraboo (2-2). He allowed three earned runs on seven hits with five strikeouts and two walks over 6 1/3 innings.

Watertown (3-1) hosts Portage on Thursday.

BARABOO 6, WATERTOWN 3

Watertown 300 000 0 — 3 8 1

Baraboo 040 200 X — 6 10 1

WP: Pichler

LP: Schauer

Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Lehman 4-1-1-0, Sellnow 3-1-3-0, Martin 2-0-1-0, Schauer 4-0-1-2, T. Walter 4-0-1-1, N. Walter 3-0-0-0, Clifford 2-0-0-0, Pfeifer 2-0-0-0, Hauschild 1-1-0-0, Kehl 3-0-1-0 Totals 28-3-8-3

Baraboo (ab-r-h-rbi) — Mistele 4-2-3-0, Henry 3-2-1-0, Turner 4-1-1-3, Kline 3-0-2-2, Weyh 3-0-1-0, Pichler 4-0-2-0, Huffaker 3-0-0-0, Schadde 0-0-0-0, Schweda 4-0-0-0, Bromley 2-1-0-0 Totals 30-6-10-5

2B — W (Schauer, T. Walter)

3B — B (Turner)

Pitching — HO: Schauer (W) 8 in 3.1, Gates (W) 2 in 1.1, Lee 0 in 1.1, Pichler (B) 7 in 6.1, Henry (B) 1 in 0.2. R: Schauer (W) 6, Gates (W) 0, Lee (W) 0, Pichler (B) 3, Henry (B) 0. SO: Schauer (W) 6, Gates (W) 2, Lee (W) 2, Pichler (B) 5, Henry (B) 1. BB: Schauer (W) 1, Gates (W) 1, Lee (W) 1, Pichler (B) 2, Henry (B) 1

