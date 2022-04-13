T-Birds rally past Goslings Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Apr 13, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BARABOO — Watertown opened the game with a three-run rally but was shut out the rest of the way in a 6-3 loss to Baraboo at Mary Rountree Park on Tuesday.Connor Lehman and Evan Sellnow led off with base hits and scored on starting pitcher Ayden Schauer’s two-run double. Taylor Walter traded places with Schauer on an RBI double to make it 3-0.Baraboo answered with four runs in the second inning and two more in the fourth. Schauer allowed six runs (two earned) on eight hits with six strikeouts and one walk over 3 1/3 innings.Travis Pichler settled down after the first inning and earned the decision for Baraboo (2-2). He allowed three earned runs on seven hits with five strikeouts and two walks over 6 1/3 innings.Watertown (3-1) hosts Portage on Thursday.BARABOO 6, WATERTOWN 3Watertown 300 000 0 — 3 8 1Baraboo 040 200 X — 6 10 1WP: PichlerLP: SchauerWatertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Lehman 4-1-1-0, Sellnow 3-1-3-0, Martin 2-0-1-0, Schauer 4-0-1-2, T. Walter 4-0-1-1, N. Walter 3-0-0-0, Clifford 2-0-0-0, Pfeifer 2-0-0-0, Hauschild 1-1-0-0, Kehl 3-0-1-0 Totals 28-3-8-3Baraboo (ab-r-h-rbi) — Mistele 4-2-3-0, Henry 3-2-1-0, Turner 4-1-1-3, Kline 3-0-2-2, Weyh 3-0-1-0, Pichler 4-0-2-0, Huffaker 3-0-0-0, Schadde 0-0-0-0, Schweda 4-0-0-0, Bromley 2-1-0-0 Totals 30-6-10-52B — W (Schauer, T. Walter)3B — B (Turner)Pitching — HO: Schauer (W) 8 in 3.1, Gates (W) 2 in 1.1, Lee 0 in 1.1, Pichler (B) 7 in 6.1, Henry (B) 1 in 0.2. R: Schauer (W) 6, Gates (W) 0, Lee (W) 0, Pichler (B) 3, Henry (B) 0. SO: Schauer (W) 6, Gates (W) 2, Lee (W) 2, Pichler (B) 5, Henry (B) 1. BB: Schauer (W) 1, Gates (W) 1, Lee (W) 1, Pichler (B) 2, Henry (B) 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Early morning fire leaves one dead Proposed bar raises concern Schug to Illinois, WUSD pursues permanent successor Craig Franklin LeMacher Blanke: ‘It was a huge learning experience' Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 4-8
