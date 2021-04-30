Watertown’s softball team put on quite a show in the first WIAA game played at Brandt-Quirk Park in 23 months.
The Goslings scored eight times in the first three innings en route to an 11-3 victory over Stoughton in a Badger South game on Thursday.
“It was nice to see us come together and find a way to win,” Watertown softball coach Patty Jansen said.
Junior leadoff hitter Maggie Strupp got the barrel on an offering from Vikings starter Ava Perkins, ripping a base knock to center near the 215-foot blue marker. Stoughton’s center fielder misplayed the ball, resulting in the speedy Strupp to score on the play.
WHS starter Sydney Linskens gave up two earned and eight hits in a complete-game effort, striking out three and walking two.
“Sydney gave us a chance to win again and our offense finally showed up,” Jansen explained. “Maggie Strupp set the pace at the leadoff spot and Abby Walsh had some great at-bats. Hoping that this win gives us a chance to stay on a path getting better every day.”
Walsh, who finished 4-for-4, had one of her two doubles to leadoff the second frame. Riley Lange reached via error and Walsh scored on the play. Elise Hickey’s RBI single two hitters later made it 3-0.
Hickey scored on an error and freshman Drew Hinrich’s fielder’s choice resulted in another run for Watertown (1-1 overall and Badger South).
In the third inning, junior Lauryn Olson had a leadoff single before a Walsh double. After a pair of strikeouts, Hickey, who was 3-for-4, reached on a single. Strupp then had a two-run triple to left-center.
Strupp was 3-for-5 and Olson was 2-for-4 as the team racked up 17 hits after only registering four in Tuesday’s season-opening loss against Oregon.
Perkins allowed seven earned and struck out four in six innings for the Vikings (0-2, 0-2).
Watertown travels to face Monona Grove for a 5 p.m. start on Tuesday at Taylor Prairie Elementary School.
WATERTOWN 11,
STOUGHTON 3
Stoughton 000 111 0 — 3 8 5
Watertown 143 102 x — 11 17 2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — S: Perkins (L; 6-17-11-7-4-0),
W: Linskens (W; 7-8-3-2-3-2).
Leading hitters — S: Pickett 2x4 (3B); Ott 3x4;
W: Strupp 3x5 (3B), Walsh 4x4 (2 2B), Olson 2x4 (2B), Lange 2x3 (3B), Hickey 3x4.
