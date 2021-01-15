HUSTISFORD — Senior guard Dylan Kuehl led all scorers with 34 points in Hustisford’s 73-28 win over Dodgeland on Friday.

Senior forward Sy Otte led Dodgeland with nine points, seven rebounds and three assists. Caden Brugger added eight points and three steals.

On Monday, Hustisford (5-1) travels to play Valley Christian while Dodgeland (4-6) hosts Fall River.

HUSTISFORD 73, DODGELAND 28

Dodgeland 15 13 — 28

Hustisford 42 31 — 73

Dodgeland (fg ft-fta pts) — Otte 3 3-6 9, Brugger 2 3-6 8, Wieloch 1 0-0 2, Nelson 3 0-3 6, Appenfeldt 1 1-3 3 Totals 10 7-18 28

Hustisford (fg ft-fta pts) — Kaemmerer 2 0-0 4, B. Thimm 3 0-0 7, G. Thimm 3 2-2 9, Kuehl 17 0-0 34, Bra. Peplinski 1 0-1 2, Bertz 1 0-0 3, Eggleston 3 2-4 8, Brugger 1 0-0 2, Bla. Peplinski 2 0-0 4 Totals 33 4-7 73

Three-point goals — D (Brugger 1), H (B. Thimm 1, G. Thimm 1, Bertz 1)

Total fouls — D 8, H 16

Load comments