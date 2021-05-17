Lexi Swanson and Bella Herman each had two-hit games as Johnson Creek beat the host Luther Prep softball team 5-1 on Monday in a nonconference game.
The Bluejays (8-3) struck first with two in the second inning on an RBI base knock by Jenna Fincutter and a sacrifice fly by Jayden Solberg. A run-scoring triple by Swanson and an error made it 4-0 after three innings.
Herman earned the decision, tossing a complete-game four-hitter while striking out 14. She walked four and allowed an earned run.
Emma Bortulin took the loss, allowing two earned on three hits over two innings. Andrea Bortulin struck out four, surrendering one earned on four hits in five frames.
Andrea Bortulin had a run-scoring double in the seventh for LPS (0-10).
The Phoenix host Whitewater today at 4:30 p.m.
The Bluejays host Marshall on Thursday at 5 p.m.
JOHNSON CREEK 5,
LUTHER PREP 1
Johnson Creek 022 000 1 — 5 7 0
Luther Prep 000 000 1 — 1 4 3
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — JC: Herman (W; 7-4-1-1-14-4); LP: E. Bortulin (L; 2-3-2-2-0-3), A. Bortulin (5-4-3-1-4-1)
Leading hitters — JC: Swanson 2x3 (3B), Herman 2x3; LP: A. Bortulin (2B).
