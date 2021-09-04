JANESVILLE — Watertown football coach Benji Kamrath experienced the dream of coaching his son playing meaningful minutes at quarterback in a varsity football game, but it came under nightmarish conditions.
Sophomore Reece Kamrath was thrust into the starting role when senior quarterback Caleb Huff was injured in the first quarter, and made several nice plays in the passing game for the Goslings. But Janesville Craig made quite a few more, putting on an aerial display in a 34-28 win over Watertown on Friday night at Monterey Stadium.
Craig quarterback Hunter Kleitz threw for 296 yards and three second half touchdown passes to lead the Cougars to their first victory since beating Janesville Parker on Aug. 30, 2019.
Watertown slipped to 1-2 on the season and 0-1 in the Badger Large standings, and also lost Huff and senior receiver and defensive back Oliver Meyers to injuries. Kamrath did what he could in the pocket, completing 11-of-26 passes for 168 yards and two scores. Senior running back Taylor Walter rushed 24 times for 173 yards and two touchdowns and also caught two passes for 68 yards, but it wasn’t enough against Craig’s aerial assault.
"It was a tough deal, to lose two starters early,” coach Kamrath said. “I’m not sure what their injury status will be. Up front, we dominated the line of scrimmage for the majority of the night. They just made a few more big plays down the stretch and because of that, they won the game.”
It didn’t look like Craig was going to snap its 14-game losing streak in the early going. Left guard John Clifford and left tackle Caden Maas opened the door for Walter to reel off two big runs covering 31 yards on the opening drive. A bad snap for an 18-yard loss spoiled the drive, but the Goslings got the ball back and drove to Craig’s 36 before Huff went down with an injury. He left the field after the game on crutches.
Kamrath’s first pass on a third-and-10 play was a dart to Meyers on a slant pattern, which he turned into a 36-yard touchdown. The conversion pass failed but the Goslings led 6-0 with 3 minutes, 44 seconds left in the half.
Craig appeared to answer when Kleitz hit receiver Caleb Brager on a crossing route for a 36-yard score, but the play was wiped out by an ineligible player downfield penalty. The Cougars hurt themselves with 10 penalties for 85 yards, but the big pass play showed what Craig was capable of through the air.
That drive stalled on downs, and the Goslings needed just three plays to cover 61 yards for a two-score lead. Walter began the drive with a 7-yard carry and ended it with a nice cutback off a key block by senior tight end Brady Martin for a 46-yard touchdown run. Walter also ran in the two-point conversion to put Watertown up 14-0 with 11:28 left in the half.
Watertown’s defense forced a three-and-out on the next series, with senior linebacker Christian Rhodes coming clean off the edge to sack Kleitz on a third-and-13 play. But the offense failed to pad the lead from there.
The Goslings drove 39 yards to the Craig 34, but on third-and-10, linebacker Jake Shaffner read the screen play and returned the interception 61 yards to trim Watertown’s lead to 14-7 with 6:49 left in the second quarter.
"We found a way to get an early lead and had the momentum,” coach Kamrath said. "I made a really bad call on third down. We tried to run a slip screen and their outside linebacker made a great play and took it back. They got a momentum swing and it was really hard for us to get it back."
On Watertown’s next series, Walter ran over the left side again for 22 yards to put the Goslings at midfield, but the drive stalled on downs when senior receiver Aden Clark dropped a fourth-and-3 pass.
The Cougars took advantage, driving 54 yards in nine plays. The key play came on a fourth-and-9, when Kleist dropped back to punt, but instead hit receiver Tyler Steuck with a 12-yard pass to move the chains. Kleitz hit Shaffner down the visitors sideline for 27 yards on the next play and capped the drive with a 7-yard touchdown run as Craig tied the game at 14-14 with 49 seconds left in the half.
All the momentum was in Craig’s favor to start the second half. Kleist drove the Cougars 67 yards behind two 20-yard pass plays, but Watertown came up with a crucial turnover when Maas popped Kleitz on an option run up the middle and Rhodes recovered the fumble at Watertown’s 7.
The Goslings responded with a 23-play, 93-yard drive which ate up 5:26 off the clock. Walter did most of the damage, running over the left side again for 22 yards, then catching a 22-yard pass down the seam on third-and-14 to the Craig 20. He finished the drive with a 2-yard TD run, and Huff’s replacement at kicker, Matthew Marchant, drilled the point after to put Watertown up 21-14 with 2:01 left in the third quarter.
Kleitz went off from there and the Goslings had no answer for him and his receivers. On the next play from scrimmage, he hit Devin Wagner over the top for a 57-yard gain. Junior defensive back James Babbs ran Wagner down for a touchdown-saving tackle at the 20, but Kleitz finished the drive six seconds into the fourth quarter with a back shoulder throw to Shaffner on the right side for a 15-yard score to tie it at 21-21.
The Goslings knew they were in a shootout at that point, and tried to answer back. Kamrath hit senior receiver Nathan Kehl for 16 yards to midfield, and Martin picked up six yards on a third-and-7 play. But a botched snap on fourth-and-1 ended the drive at Craig’s 42, and the Cougars cashed in one play later when Kleitz found Brager over the top for a 54-yard TD. Lilli Rick’s fourth extra point of the game put the Cougars up 28-21 with 9:56 to go.
Back came Watertown, with Walter turning a middle screen into a 45-yard gain. A late hit on the play gave Watertown the ball at the 17, but the drive stalled on downs at the 10.
The Goslings got the ball right back when the Cougars muffed an exchange between Kleitz and his running back, and Clifford recovered the fumble. Four plays later, Kehl won on a post move and was all alone in the end zone for a 10-yard TD toss from Kamrath. Marchant’s extra point tied it at 28-28 with 6:51 left in regulation.
The Goslings got Craig into a third-and-12, but the Cougars converted when Kleitz found Brager on a crossing route for 32 yards. Receiver Riley Wauchop caught the game-winning TD from 26 yards out on another crosser. Rick finally missed wide left, but the Cougars led 34-28.
Watertown’s last chance fizzled quickly, when defensive lineman Marshawn Gilmore sacked Kamrath for a 13-yard loss on first down. Three incompletions later, the Cougars were celebrating the end of a long winless drought.
"I thought our kids really battled,” coach Kamrath said. "We made a lot of really good plays tonight. I was proud of the kids who came in and stepped up tonight on both sides of the ball. As tough as it is, there’s way more positives than negatives. It’s always a learning opportunity. We’ll find a way to regroup and move forward.
"They found a way to win the one on one matchups on the perimeter. For us, offensively, we were trying to be smart with Reece coming in and not running him to keep him healthy. Our guys ran really hard. I thought when they (missed the extra point) we were going to go down and win it. That was a tough call on the screen that didn’t open up and we couldn’t get rid of it (on the final sack). That put us (in a long down and distance), so that was tough to do. I put a lot of the blame on myself. I’ve just got to make some better calls.”
Clark led the defense with seven tackles. Clifford added six. Sean Kelliher had five and Martin had four.
Watertown hosts Beaver Dam next Friday.
CRAIG 34, WATERTOWN 28
Watertown 6 8 7 7 — 28
Craig 0 14 0 20 — 34
W — Meyers 36 pass from Kamrath (pass failed)
W — Walter 46 run (Walters run)
JC — Shaffner 61 interception return (Rick kick)
JC — Kleitz 7 run (Rick kick)
W — Walter 2 run (Marchant kick)
JC — Shaffner 15 pass from Kleitz (Rick kick)
JC — Brager 54 pass from Kleitz (Rick kick)
W — Kehl 9 pass from Kamrath (Marchant kick)
JC — Wauchop 26 pass from Kleitz (kick failed)
First downs — W 13, JC 12. By rush: W 5, JC 5. By Pass: W 6, JC 7 By Penalty: W 2, JC 0. Team rushing W 27-149, JC 27-83, Passing :W 183, JC 296. Fumbles lost W 0-0, JC 3-2. Penalties W 4-25, JC 10-85
Individuals — Rushing: W, Walter 24-173, JC Kleitz, 9-32. Receiving: W, Walter, 2-68, Meyers 3-53, Martin 4-24, JC, Shaffner 4-84, Wautchop 2-83. Passing (comp.-att.int.): W, Kamrath 11-26-2, JC, Kleitz 16-21-0
