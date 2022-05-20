PORTAGE — Watertown's girls soccer team won its fourth straight game, defeated Portage/Poynette 10-0 on Thursday.
The Goslings scored 10 goals in 69 minutes with nine different goal scorers. They took 44 shots (27 on goal) and held Portage/Poynette to zero shots.
Sophomore Calli Tuchscherer started things off in the sixth minute with her first goal of the season off an assist from sophomore Lily Oiler. Junior Maddy Braatz hit a nice shot from distance in the 26th.
A minute later, junior Lexy Schneider slotted one in from inside the 6 yard box off a pass from fellow junior Rylee Bilgrien for her first goal of the season. Oiler had her second assist on sophomore Morgan Scher’s goal in the 37th. Senior Lily Gifford scored in the 49th off a pass from fellow senior Maddie Brunner.
Senior Savannah Szalanski scored unassisted in the 51st and Gifford notched her second goal in the 54th. Oiler and Scher combined again in the 58th, this time with Scher passing to Oiler who found the back of the net. Brunner notched her own goal, her first of the season, in the 65th when she poached a short goal kick.
Sophomore Alexis Huebner finished off the scoring when she crashed the goal line on a pass toward goal from Braatz.
"It’s always a fun night when you can move players around and give them opportunities at goal. It’s also good to get them time playing positions that might be out of their comfort zones,” Watertown assistant girls soccer coach Clayton Kratzer said. "The team was excited that our three seniors got on the board tonight and that multiple players recorded their first goals of the season.
"It was a comfortable win, but we will reset for our Oconomowoc game on Saturday morning. Scoring goals always builds confidence so they’ll be ready to continue building the attack and taking shots on goal.
Saturday’s matches are at home with the JV playing at 9 a.m. and varsity at 11 a.m.
