FALL RIVER — Sophomore quarterback Dylan Bredlow threw two touchdown passes and ran for two scores in Johnson Creek’s 28-22 Trailways Conference win over Fall River/Rio on Friday.
Johnson Creek (5-3, 3-3 in conference) rallied from an 8-0 first quarter deficit with Bredlow throwing touchdown passes of 80 yards to sophomore receiver Taylor Joseph and 20 yards to senior running back Isaac Hartz in the second quarter. Bredlow also ran in a two-point conversion to put the Bluejays up 14-8 at halftime.
Fall River/Rio (3-6, 3-3) regained the lead on Ayden Price’s 3-yard touchdown run and junior quarterback Matthew Miller’s two-point conversion run to go up 16-14 with 3 minutes, 32 seconds left in the third quarter.
The Bluejays moved back in front on Bredlow’s 37-yard touchdown run and his two-point conversion run to take a 22-16 lead with 11:46 left in regulation. The Rebels tied the game on Miller’s 19-yard TD pass to Clay Blevins with 8:23 remaining, but failed on the two-point conversion attempt.
Bredlow put the Bluejays ahead to stay with a 2-yard TD run with 2:28 to go.
Through the air, Bredlow was 13-of-15 for 169 yards. Senior receiver Austin Anton-Pernat also completed two passing attempts covering 34 yards. On the ground, Bredlow ran it 15 times for 87 yards. Hartz led Johnson Creek in receiving with six catches for 94 yards, while Joseph was close behind with six catches for 91 yards.
Miller completed 4-of-8 passes for 115 yards and ran 15 times for 92 yards to lead the Rebels.
Johnson Creek hosts Deerfield to close out the regular season next Friday.
