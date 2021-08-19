LAKE MILLS — Lakeside Lutheran’s football team returns just four starters and has its smallest roster number wise in two decades.
The Warriors, who went 6-1 and lost a WIAA Division 3 regional championship game to Lake Mills last season, had a successful opening week practice.
“This has been one of our better first four or five days of practice,” Lakeside Lutheran football coach Paul Bauer said. “Guys are practicing hard and with good enthusiasm. We are making good progress.”
Lakeside lost 17 seniors from the 2020 squad, a group that were vital contributors to the program posting a 24-8 record overall the last three seasons. This group will feature 18 upperclassmen (eight seniors and 10 juniors).
Junior Levi Birkholz, an All-State basketball player in 2020, is slated to take the reins at quarterback, marking the Warriors’ fourth new starter under center in as many years. Birkholz, at 6-foot-2, 175 pounds, has a lively arm and the athletic ability to thrive in Bauer’s veer scheme.
“We have high hopes for him,” said Bauer, who is in 21st year as head coach. “He has a good arm and is a good runner. One of the better throwers, we think, we've had at the position. He's an athletic kid and we think he'll make a good option quarterback.”
Replacing honorable-mention All-State tailback Micah Cody will not be easy. Senior Spencer Sturgill (5-7, 160) and junior Nate Yaroch (5-11, 180) figure to start in the backfield and get a lion’s share of the touches.
“Both of those guys have good hands and they’ll catch their share of balls out of the backfield,” Bauer said. “Not blazing speed with either of them, but they'll be good, steady every-down backs for us.”
Sturgill rushed it 23 times for 119 yards, scoring three times a season ago.
Senior Jameson Schmidt (5-10, 155) and juniors Trey Lauber (6-3, 158) and Sam Knapp (6-1, 177) are part of a host of players competing for time at wide receiver. Senior Tyler Marty (5-11, 180) will replace honorable mention all-state selection John O’Donnell at tight end.
Junior Ben Buxa (6-3, 275) will anchor the offensive line from his right tackle spot. He earned second-team all-league honors for his play up front as a freshman in 2019 (the last time All-Conference teams were voted on). Senior Caleb Koester (5-11, 235) is a three-year starter at guard while senior Trevor Holzhueter (5-11, 260) figures to slot in the starting center role. The other two spots are being fought for by juniors Christian Stuebs (6-5, 238) and Ryan Vice (5-6, 282) and sophomore Reid Wittenhiller (6-0, 262).
Defensively, Schmidt will once again hold down a starters spot at cornerback. The positions around him on the back end of the defense are up for grabs, according to Bauer.
Lakeside’s middle linebacking corps will feature Yaroch, Marty and sophomore Caden Bou (5-9, 196), all of whom will be in their first varsity seasons at the position. The outside linebacking spots are up in the air.
Up front, Buxa will be a fixture on the d-line along with Koester. The players joining them in an effort to slow down the opposition’s running attack and disrupt the quarterback remains to be seen. Bauer would like to keep Birkholz off the field defensively, if possible.
Schmidt will handle the place-kicking responsibilities again this year.
“We’re happy about that, he’s got a good strong leg,” Bauer said.
Birkholz has the inside track at punter, in part due to Bauer’s preference to have a capable thrower lined up there.
Conference Race
The Capitol Conference has its first go around as an eight-team league, playing seven conference games, in football only this season, one season later than expected because of the truncated seasons in 2020 because of the pandemic.
Lake Mills, Luther Prep, Columbus and Lodi remain in the league while Big Foot and Beloit Turner come over from the Rock Valley Conference and Horicon/Hustisford makes the move from the Trailways-Large Conference.
Logic has it that teams which exercised the option to play in the alternate spring season last school year (Lodi, Columbus, Big Foot and Turner) could head into the fall with momentum on their side.
Bauer sees Lodi, which returns speedster Lucas Heyroth at running back/linebacker and went 6-0 this spring, as the team to beat. Beyond that, it’s hard to say how things could shake out, although Big Foot and Columbus were solid in the spring and Lake Mills has gone 34-9 the last four seasons.
“Lodi is a perennial power,” Bauer said. “We know they have good running back back in Heyroth. After that, I don't have as good of an idea as in a normal year.”
Final Word
Lakeside isn’t as deep as usual and may need to learn on the fly with underclassmen developing in their roles. The Warriors could still very well be amongst those vying for a conference title coming down the stretch in October.
“We've got to be fortunate and have a healthy year,” Bauer said. “We can't afford injuries.
“We take the same approach every year. We’re focused on coming together as a team and learning to practice in such a way we can get better every day. Hopefully we can be competitive with every team in the league.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.