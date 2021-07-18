OSHKOSH — Lake Mills senior Adam Moen completed 10 of 17 passes for 87 yards and a touchdown for the South team in a 17-14 loss to the North in the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Star Game on Saturday at J.J. Keller Field at Titan Stadium.
Moen threw an 18-yard TD pass in the second quarter to Edgerton’s Konner Knauf on a post route to pull the South into a 7-7 tie. Lourdes defensive back William Pollack intercepted a Moen pass that went high off the hands of his intended receiver and returned it 51 yards for a pick six in the third quarter to put the North up 17-7.
Knauf caught a 21-yard TD pass in the fourth quarter to trim the lead to 17-14 Moen was on the field for the South’s final drive and drove his team to the North 30-yard line before being stopped short on a fourth-and-short run to end it.
In three seasons, Moen finished with 8,117 passing yards and 89 touchdowns. The passing yards rank third in state history. The number of touchdowns ranks fourth.
Moen, who began his varsity playing career on UW-Stout’s field when he came off the bench in the season opener his sophomore season against Menomonie, will return to Williams Stadium to continue his playing career at the college level for UW-Stout this fall.
NORTH 17,
SOUTH 14
North 7 0 10 0 — 17
South 0 7 0 7 — 14
N: Schelvan 26 run (Haselwander kick), 0:15.
S: Knauf 18 pass from Moen (Stein kick), 0:37.
N: Haselwander 26 field goal, 3:14.
N: Pollack 51 interception return (Haselwander kick), 2:12.
S: Knauf 21 pass from Schuett (Stein kick), 5:38.
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — N 13; S 10. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — N 32-121; S 28-62. Passing yards — N 95; S 137. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — N 9-18-0; S 15-28-1. Penalties-yards — N 1-11; S 2-20. Fumbles-lost — N 1-0; S 1-1.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — N: Schelvan 18-114; S: Moen 10-33. Passing — N: Schelvan 5-9-0-50; S: Moen 10-17-1-87. Receiving — N: Krenke 3-50; S: Knauf 5-58.
