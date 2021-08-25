Streaming services were the norm for fall and winter sporting events last year at WHS, with no fans allowed to attend indoor events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pandemic isn’t over yet, but the doors for the 2021-22 school year were open to the public for sporting events. Watertown’s volleyball team celebrated having an audience with a 25-14, 25-13, 25-5 victory over Madison La Follette on Tuesday.
“Great to be back in the gym and get to play in front of a crowd!,” Watertown volleyball coach Erin Steuerwald said. “It’s always a great thing to get a win on the home court.”
Junior setter Payton Roets put up 19 assists for the Goslings. Senior middle Maryann Gudenkauf led the Goslings in kills with eight and aces with five. Sophomore outside hitter Kylei Braatz added seven kills and junior middle Abby Walsh added four kills. Junior libero Kallie Feder and senior defensive specialist Maddy Knollenberg each had five digs.
Watertown competes in the Sun Prairie East tournament on Friday at Saturday.
“Looking forward to some great competition ahead as we go to Sun Prairie for a tournament this weekend,” Steuerwald said.
