JEFFERSON — The Jefferson offense in the halfcourt at times this season has been a work in progress.
The Eagle defense, meanwhile, continues to make it tough for opponents to get clean looks at the basket and develop a flow offensively.
Junior forward Ayianna Johnson scored a game-high 20 points and senior forward Aidyn Messmann chipped in 11 as the Jefferson girls basketball team beat visiting Beloit Turner 49-22 in a Rock Valley game on Thursday.
“We need them to score and we need them to be in double-digits to win games,” Jefferson girls basketball coach Mark Peterson said of the post tandem of Johnson and Messmann. “We try to get them touches and get them involved early. They got in a little foul trouble tonight again.
“We did know teams will focus on Ayianna and send multiple defenders her way. Other kids have to find the open spots and knock down shots as well.”
The Eagles (6-1, 6-0 RVC) earn their sixth consecutive victory and remain tied with Brodhead atop the league standings one-third of the way through conference play.
The Trojans (3-5, 1-4) were in a 22-10 hole at the break. The Eagles used a 10-2 run, including a 3-pointer on the wing by senior guard Riley Madden, to go ahead 20-6 late in the first period.
Turner managed just six field goals and went 9-for-19 at the line.
“We had a little let down last Friday against Whitewater defensively,” Peterson said. “We worked on our positioning, intensity and boxing out. We focused on getting back to who we are on defense, and that’s a team that pressures the ball. We kept it in front of us well. I was happy our defense got back to what we do best.”
Junior guard Lacy Combs led the Trojans with eight points and sophomore guard Mariya Babilius added seven.
“Coach Nick Faralli does a good job with Turner,” Peterson said. “They play hard and were making it tough on us to score despite having a lack of size on the floor.
“We’ll keep working to get better on offense and make shots at the rim, especially our bunnies. It will be important that we slow down to get in the flow of the offense and to get good looks every time.”
The Eagles host Edgerton, which is in third place in the RVC at 5-1 and has a scrappy group, on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
“That will be a knock down drag out type of game,” Peterson said. “We had two really close games against them last year and they have their entire team back. Keeping our defensive intensity up and finding a way to score enough points will be the goal.”
JEFFERSON 49,
BELOIT TURNER 22
Turner 10 12 — 22
Jefferson 22 27 — 49
Turner (fg ft-ftm pts) — Adams 0 2-5 2, Martin 0 1-2 1, Fernandez 1 2-4 4, Babilius 3 0-0 7, Combs 2 4-8 8. Totals 6 9-19 22.
Jefferson — Madden 1 0-0 3, Serdynski 1 0-0 2, Thom 0 1-2 1, Kaus 2 0-0 4, Messmann 5 1-4 11, Johnson 7 6-7 20, Helmink 2 0-0 5, Dobson 1 0-0 2, Magner 0 1-2 1. Totals 19 9-15 49.
Three-point goals — BT (Babilius 1) 1; J (Madden 1, Helmink 1) 2.
Total fouls — BT 13, J 14.
