REEDSBURG — Watertown’s gymnastics team closed out the regular season with a 132.75-126.95 loss to Reedsburg on Thursday.
The Beavers won all four events, taking the vault (33.50-32.40), uneven bars (31.80-29.65), balance beam (34.00-31.60) and floor exercise (33.45-33.30).
Watertown began on the floor exercise. Meghan Hurtgen took second (8.80). Lauryn Olson took third (8.70). Aveline Jacob finished fifth (8.25). Paige Petig was eighth (7.55). Karleigh Jacobs finished tenth (7.15).
"Hurtgen and Olson had super nice and clean routines, but the judges were judging hard,” Watertown gymnastics coach Jenna Wendt said. "They should be proud of their routines. JV was very consistent tonight and made all of their tumbling passes which was a great was to wrap up their season.”
The Goslings competed on vault. Olson placed fourth (8.30). Mikaylah Fessler finished sixth (8.150). Jacob was seventh (8.050). Hurtgen took ninth (7.9). Rachael Sprenger took tenth (7.650).
"Vault was OK,” Wendt said. “This was not our best event score tonight, but Hurtgen landed a yurchenko. Olson had a nice half off full odd, and the half halves by Sprenger, Jacob, and Fessler were solid.”
Next was the uneven bars. Hurtgen tied for third (8.0). Ashley Campbell placed fifth (7.30). Mikaylah Fessler finished sixth (7.20). Lauren Marks took seventh (7.15).
“It was not our best night on bars,” Wendt said. "Hurtgen had one of the best bar routines tonight, however her score did not reflect that. We have high execution values and fewer form breaks overall. We continue to make progress."
The Goslings ended on the balance beam. Olson tied for third (8.00). Hurtgen placed fifth (8.0). Marks took seventh (7.90). Jacob finished eighth (7.50). Jacobs was tenth (6.60).
"We just need to keep doing full sets, making our connections, and stick our dismounts,” Wendt said. "The girls battled hard to stay on. Olson got her season high score of 8.2 tonight.”
Hurtgen placed third in all-around scoring with a 32.700.
The JV team won 113.90-19.85. Kirsten Weidmeyer won the all-around competition with a 27.85.
"The girls did their best at that point in time and I know they had a lot of nerves as it was their first spectator competition,” Wendt said. "We are so proud of how far they have all come and can’t wait to see how varsity finishes out the year. Great job JV on wrapping up your season.”
Watertown’s varsity competes at the Hartford sectional on Saturday, Feb. 20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.