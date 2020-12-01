WATERLOO -- Pardeeville shot eight free throws in overtime and made five of them to defeat Waterloo's boys basketball team 48-44 in the season opener for both teams on Tuesday.
Waterloo trailed 18-13 at halftime, but put up 30 points in the second half. Junior guard Eugene Wolff led the Pirates with 19 points, and forced overtime with a 3-pointer that was seven feet beyond the arc with seven seconds left in regulation.
"He shot it near the volleyball line," Waterloo boys basketball coach Trevor Deppe said. "He played a good game tonight, but he can play even better. We started to make some plays defensively and that led to some easy transitions. We were a different team in the second half. We picked up our defense and it resulted in some good looks."
That defensive faltered in the extra frame.
"We got sloppy on defense trying to make the hero play, and got in some foul trouble," Deppe said. "They shot eight free throws compared to us shooting four. But the kids were happy to play a game before anything (COVID-related) happens. We'll have to rebound back for Johnson Creek."
Waterloo travels to face Johnson Creek on Monday.
PARDEEVILLE 48, WATERLOO 44, OT
Pardeeville 18 25 5 -- 48
Waterloo 13 30 1 -- 44
Pardeeville (fg ftm tp)- Hohn 1 0-0 3, Freye 4 5-8 13, Smith 2 0-2 4, Seth 1 1-2 3, Burns 1 3-5 6, Guenther 2 8-10 12, Schommer 3 1-1 7 Totals 14 18-28 48
Waterloo (fg ft-ftm tp) - Hager 3 0-3 8, Huebner 3 1-1 7, Tschanz 0 0-1 1, Wolff 7 4-8 19, Ritter 3 1-4 7, Wollin 1 0-0 3 Totals 17 6-17 44
Three-point goals -- P (Hohn 1, Burns 1), W (Hager 2, Wolff 1, Wollin 1)
Total fouls -- P 15, W 15
Fouled out -- W (Hager)
