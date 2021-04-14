AVALON — Payton Schmidt earned medalist honors with a five-over-par round of 41 and Courtney Draeger was second with a 43 as the Jefferson girls golf team won Tuesday’s Rock Valley Conference mini meet contested at Prairie Woods Golf Course with a score of 191.
Schmidt and Draeger each played holes No. 7-9 in even par. Schmidt carded four pars and five bogies in her round while Draeger made birdie at the par-four seventh and three pars.
Val Schamens (53) and Ainsley Howard (54) rounded out the team’s total while Anna Koheler’s 58 wasn’t used.
The Eagles also won last week’s season-opening mini meet in Edgerton with Draeger and Schmidt sharing medalist honors.
Team scores: Jefferson 191, Clinton 218, Beloit Turner 225, McFarland 227, Edgerton 236, Evansville 240, Cambridge 280.
