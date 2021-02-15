TOWN OF MERTON — Watertown’s girls basketball team has been very good at forcing other teams to deal with its style of play.
Arrowhead has that trick down, too.
One night after dispatching conference rival Waukesha North 36-26 in a regional semifinal, the Warhawks won another war of attrition in the regional final with a 39-27 victory over Watertown on Saturday night.
Six-foot-3 senior center Alaina Harper scored a game-high 15 points and was a defensive force in the lane for Arrowhead (20-5).
Harper scored nine of her points in the first half, won by Arrowhead 15-10. Senior guard Phoebe Frentzel added nine points, sophomore point guard Bella Samz added seven and sophomore guard Sarah Larson hit a pair of second half 3s for all six of her points to help Arrowhead extend its lead into double figures down the stretch.
“We had to make a lot of adjustments defensively for some of the players that they have,” Watertown girls basketball coach Matt Stollberg said. “They do have some tremendously talented players. Obviously, Harper inside is a game changer for them. Based on what we saw on film, we thought the focal point would be them trying to throw it into her and get seals through some of the gaps.
“So we had to make some adjustments right away. That worked for the most part. We held them scoreless for the first five minutes. It got down to 13 before they had scored. That’s what we want.”
Senior forward Teya Maas led Watertown (12-6) one final time with 14 points. Senior guard Avalon Uecke added five points. Senior point guard Aubrey Schmutzler and junior guard Lily Gifford each added four.
“We never got that run where he hit a couple shots,” Stollberg said. “Credit to them, too. We got some open 3-point shots, but we just couldn’t hit them. Avalon hit one. We got the ball inside. Teya finished some, but Harper inside … I don’t even want to know how many blocks she had inside. If we are getting down low to Teya and Avalon one-on-one, then we get 3 point shots, that’s what we want. Credit to them, they just took away a lot of that stuff.
“We were in striking distance even without getting a shot to fall, and that happens sometimes. They are a tremendous team. I think the kids can go out with their heads held high.”
Stollberg saluted his seven seniors afterwards.
“Two years ago, we graduated another special group of seniors, and then it was kind of unknown with this group and a bunch of kids coming up on JV last year,” Stollberg said.
“They really came together a lot better than we expected, especially in the second half of last year. This year, we started a little bit slow, but after the first couple weeks, I can say this is the best, most talented team I have ever coached out of any teams that I have had. We have nothing to be ashamed of. It’s just going to be sad to see the kids go.”
ARROWHEAD 39,
WATERTOWN 27
Watertown 10 17 — 27
Arrowhead 15 24 — 39
Watertown (fg ft-fta pts) — Schmutzler 1 0-0 2, Gifford 2 0-2 4, Hinrichs 1 0-0 2, Maas 5 4-8 14, Uecke 2 0-0 5 Totals 11 4-10 27
Arrowhead (fg ft-fta pts) — Hanson 0 2-2 2, Larson 2 0-1 6, Frentzel 4 1-2 9, Samz 2 2-2 7 Totals 5 5-6 15 Totals 13 10-13 39
Three-point goals — W (Uecke 1), A (Larson 2, Samz 1)
Total fouls — W 17, A 13
Fouled out — W (Uecke)
