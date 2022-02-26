Watertown sophomore guard Drew Hinrichs lines up one of her six 3-pointers on the night during a Division 1 regional semifinal against Milwaukee Pulaski on Friday at WHS. Hinrichs scored 20 points to lead the Goslings to a 77-14 victory.
Watertown senior guard Lily Gifford goes up in for a layup following a steal during a Division 1 regional semifinal against Milwaukee Pulaski on Friday at WHS. Gifford scored 11 points for the Goslings in a 77-14 victory.
Watertown senior guard Lily Gifford assumed a leadership role over a team with several underclassmen as new starters this season, and they have won a lot of games.
None were easier than her final one at Watertown High School.
The sixth-seeded Goslings dominated 11th-seeded Milwaukee Pulaski 77-14 in a Division 1 regional semifinal on Friday.
Sophomore guard Drew Hinrichs hit six 3-pointers and finished with 20 points to lead Watertown (18-7). Freshman forward Alyx Johnson added 16 points and Gifford added 11 to give the Goslings three players in double figures. Ten Watertown players scored in a game in which the reserves played a large portion of the second half.
"Definitely a good way to end it (here at home),” Gifford said. "A lot of people had to step up this season, like Drew with her scoring. Lily (Oiler) takes the ball up for us.
"They had to step up and take a bigger role. We grew as a team together. That first game against Reedsburg was our first time playing together as a team. We just got more comfortable with each other. It's been a good season.”
Watertown girls basketball coach Matt Stollberg was happy to see Hinrichs return from injury and light it up with plenty of good looks from the arc.
“It was good to get this one going into tomorrow,” Stollberg said. "We got contributions from everybody and got a lot of kids in the scoring column. We hit some shots early that put it away quickly. Drew coming back from injury … she’s been out for a few weeks. It was good to see her get back in the swing of things.
"It was good to see kids having to play a little bit out of position and doing well with it. We had some of our younger kids up and got some experience. Liz (Hafenstein) and Addi (Maas) came up from JV and got to play with us.”
Watertown travels to play third-seeded Sun Prairie in a regional championship game tonight at 7 p.m.
"Tomorrow will be a tall task,” Stollberg said. "We’re going to have to play a pretty solid game."
