As far as the upcoming seeding meeting goes, Watertown girls basketball coach Matt Stollberg’s case is made.
Senior guard Avalon Uecke scored 11 points and senior forward Teya Maas added 10 to lead the Goslings to a 39-35 win over Brookfield East on Thursday night at WHS.
Brookfield East entered the game as the fourth best team in the Greater Metro Conference, which boasts two of the top three ranked Division 1 teams in the state in Germantown and Brookfield Central. The Spartans had shooters and played tremendous defense both in terms of pressure and how they defended the post. Brookfield East defeated Oconomowoc, a potential regional opponent for Watertown, 60-41 back in December.
“That was one of our better ones of the year,” Stollberg said. “That’s a great team that’s playing a full conference schedule in the Greater Metro, which is a fantastic conference. They are an extremely talented team. All the film we had, we knew it was going to be a tall task coming in. They’ve got five or six girls shooting it at high 3os or 40 percent from 3. We figured they would look to stretch us out and reverse the ball and skip it.”
Watertown (9-5) opened the game on an 11-3 run, but Brookfield East (13-5) rallied with a 9-0 run to grab a one-point lead. The Goslings regained the lead on a 3-pointer by Uecke and a drive from Maas, but the Spartans scored the final five points of the half to take a 17-16 lead into the break.
Sophomore guard Annika Pluemer, who led the Spartans with a game-high 15 points, finished a drive with six seconds left to give Brookfield East a 17-16 lead to start the second half.
The Spartans disrupted Watertown early with great pressure up top by freshman guard Shae Kelley, the daughter of former Badger great Mike Kelley. They also made it tough to get the ball inside to Maas, forcing multiple turnovers on entry pass attempts.
Brookfield East opened the second half with a 3 by Pluemer and maintained a four-point lead, up 24-20 midway through the second half.
That’s when the Goslings finally pushed through on the offensive end.
Freshman Drew Hinrichs muscled through two defenders underneath the basket to trim the lead to 24-22, and Uecke tied the game with a transition basket. Maas finally got a pair of good touches and finished them to give Watertown a pair of two-point leads, and the Goslings put together a 6-0 with a drive from the elbow by junior guard Lily Gifford and a putback by Uecke to make it 32-26.
“In practice, we try to take away every first option and practice finding the second option to everything, whether it’s a set play or not,” Stollberg said. “In the second half, based on how they played us last year — we lost to them last year — we knew Teya would get double teams from the weak side and they would really try to three-quarter and pressure her, so we’ve been working on that in practice, getting her in some different post positions.
“In the first half, when they went on their run, we got out of our speed and got on a frantic pace. In the second half, we were able to deal with the pressure and settle in and get a post touch, so that was huge.”
The Spartans stayed close with 3s by sophomore Maddy McGath and junior Paige Platz, but the Goslings never trailed again. Senior point guard Aubrey Schmutzler answered the McGath 3 with a three-point play to push the lead to 35-29 with 2:53 to go, and Maas answered the Platz 3 with a score in transition with 1:27 remaining to make it 37-32.
Pluemer hit her third and final triple to make it two-point game with 19.5 seconds left, but Gifford caught the ensuing inbounds pass and knocked down both free throws in the bonus with 16 seconds left to close out the scoring.
“Late game, we knew they were going to hit some of those (3s),” Stollberg said. “We finally got one stop at the end there. For Lily to hit those two free throws was huge. We haven’t always shot those that well this year. We set up that final press break for Lily right there, to rub two girls off of her and get it to her right there. Then we could get her fouled and get her to the line. Thankfully, it worked out.”
Seventh-ranked Arrowhead figures to be the top seed in Watertown’s regional, but the Goslings like how they stack up against the other three teams.
“(This win was) huge,” Stollberg said. “It’s massive. That’s the last game we’ll play before the seed meeting. Those teams have no ammunition. Even if we got a higher seed than Oconomowoc, we’d still have to go there because we don’t meet the spectator requirement. It is what it is. We’re happy to be playing.”
Watertown returns to action at home on Tuesday. The JV team hosts Portage at 5:45, while the varsity takes on Janesville Parker at 7:15 p.m.
WATERTOWN 39, BROOKFIELD EAST 35
Brookfield East 17 18 — 35
Watertown 16 23 — 39
Brookfield East (fg ft-fta pts) — Kelley 3 0-0 6, Pluemer 6 0-0 15, Grintjes 1 0-0 3, Platz 2 0-0 6, McGath 2 0-1 5 Totals 14 0-1 35
Watertown (fg ft-fta pts) — Schmutzler 2 1-1 5, Gifford 3 2-3 8, Hinrichs 2 1-2 5, Maas 5 0-0 10, Uecke 4 2-2 11 Totals 16 6-8 39
Three-point goals — BC (Pluemer 3, Grintjes 1, Platz 2, McGath 1), W (Uecke 1)
Total fouls — BE 11, W 9
