Throughout the years, Rae Ann Wegner has given her time generously working the concession stand during Watertown baseball events at Washington Park.
On Monday, Watertown’s summer baseball team honored Wegner in advance of its exhibition game, won by visiting Waupun 9-2.
Wegner, who watched her four sons Nathen, Shaun, Brett and Zack grow up playing baseball in Watertown, recently completed a successful battle against breast cancer.
She had surgery on Jan. 27 and endured 16 weeks of chemotherapy and 16 days of radiation treatment.
“I get my (IV) port out tomorrow,” she said with a smile. Wegner threw out the ceremonial first pitch in front of a crowd filled with family and friends and shared countless hugs with well-wishers afterwards.
As to the game, Waupun scored five runs in the second inning and led the rest of the way.
Watertown (1-11) scored its two runs in the bottom of the sixth. Evan Sellnow drew a one-out walk and scored on Taylor Walter’s RBI triple to right. Walter later scored on a wild pitch.
Ayden Schauer took the loss, allowing six runs on nine hits with seven strikeouts and two walks over 5 2/3 innings.
Watertown hosts Fond du Lac for a pair of split squad games today. The first one begins at 5:30 p.m.
WAUPUN 9, WATERTOWN 2
Waupun 050 100 3 — 9 13 4
Watertown 000 002 0 — 2 3 2
WP: Gerritson
LP: Schauer
Waupun (ab-r-h-rbi) — Wiese 3-1-0-0, B. Bucholtz 4-1-3-2, J. Bucholtz 4-1-2-1, Harlekine 4-1-1-1, Gerritsen 3-1-1-0, Sanders 4-1-1-1, White 4-1-3-2, Smit 2-1-1-1, Sauer 1-0-0-0, Wyatt 4-0-1-0, Ferris 0-1-0-0 Totals 33-9-13-8
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Schauer 4-0-0-0, Sellnow 2-1-0-0, T. Walter 3-1-1-1, Clifford 3-0-1-0, Hinkes 1-0-0-0, Johnson 0-0-0-0, N. Walter 2-0-1-0, Donovan 1-0-0-0, Adrian 1-0-0-0, Bergdorf 2-0-0-0, N. Dominguez 1-0-0-0, Gates 2-0-0-0 Totals 26-2-3-1
2B — Wp (J. Bucholtz, B. Bucholtz, White)
3B — Wp (B. Bucholtz, Wyatt), W (T. Walter)
Pitching — HO: Gerritsen (Wp) 2 in 4.2, J. Bucholtz (Wp) 1 in 1.1, Sanders (Wp) 0 in 1, Schauer (W) 9 in 5.2, Clifford (W) 4 in 1.1, T. Walter (W) 0 in 0. R: Gerritsen (Wp) 0, J. Bucholtz (Wp) 2, Sanders (Wp) 0, Schauer (W) 6, Clifford (W) 3, T. Walter (W) 0. SO: Gerritsen (Wp) 7, J. Bucholtz (Wp) 2, Sanders (Wp) 1, Schauer (W) 7, Clifford (W) 0, T. Walter (W) 0. BB: Gerritson (Wp) 1, J. Bucholtz (Wp) 2, Sanders (Wp) 0, Schauer (W) 2, Clifford (W) 2, T. Walter (W) 0
