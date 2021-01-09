Luther Prep's boys basketball team resumed its season after a three-week winter break hiatus and quickly added a win to the ledger.
Junior guard Tom Balge and junior forward Thomas Koelpin scored 17 points apiece as the Phoenix beat Belleville 71-65 in a Capitol Conference Crossover game at LPS on Friday.
"This is a nice way to start the new year," Luther Prep boys basketball coach Nate Kieselhorst said. "This gives the guys some confidence. These last four days when they came back they've been working very hard in practice. I was wondering how we would come out tonight. This is a great confidence booster for them and a great team effort with 13 guys playing. We outrebounded them and did everything we wanted to do."
The Phoenix, who snapped a three-game losing skid and improved to 3-3, took Belleville's best punch in the second half. Wildcat junior guard Trevor Syse scored 15 of his team-high 16 points after halftime, hitting a bonus free throw with just over four minutes to play that knocked the LPS lead to 57-56.
"(Carson and Trevor Syse) are the two we were focusing on a great deal," Luther Prep boys basketball coach Nate Kieselhorst said. "In the first half Carson Syse had zero points and Trevor Syse had one point. We were very happy with that. In the second half, Trevor Syse, a lefty, did a nice job with a hesitation move. We had some guys who didn't wall off. He was able to attack and a couple of our guys were a little shy and he hit from the outside. A good ball player that can play both ways.
"If we would have closed out properly and had hands active, walling up, we would have had the success we did in the first half. In the second half we got a little sloppy."
Belleville shot 62 percent from the free throw line (23 of 37) and Luther Prep was 50 percent (10 of 20) in a game that saw 46 fouls called.
The Wildcats failed to get any closer than 57-56 as Luther Prep senior forward David Baumann answered with a strong take to the hole before Balge scored on a drive, pushing the lead to 61-56 with 3 minutes, 30 seconds to go. Koelpin then buried a critical 3-pointer, capping an 8-0 run at the 3-minute mark.
Belleville junior guard Carson Syse and sophomore wing Andrew Ace, who finished with 13 points, each hit from beyond the arc , cutting the lead to 68-65 with 29.1 seconds left.
Phoenix junior guard Judd Guse went 1-for-2 at the free-throw line to make it a four-point game. Belleville wasn't able to convert on its last three possessions and LPS senior guard Luke Fix hit a pair at the line for the final margin.
In the first half, Balge hit a 3-pointer that made it 21-20 Phoenix, a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Senior guard Atticus Lawrenz then scored in transition on a look from Balge, helping build a 27-24 halftime edge.
Guse's corner 3-pointer early in the second half stretched things to 36-28.
A pivotal 10-2 run midway through the second half gave LPS a little breathing room and featured featured two layups and a 3 by Balge and a 3-pointer from Lawrenz that made it 48-39.
"I was happy as to how we were moving the ball," Kieselhorst said. "We found the open man and didn't force it. Several passes before we took the shot that was available. We found good open looks and guys were confident shooting. We were looking to do inside-outs, but it never had to go inside. Got the perimeter pass we wanted and got the shot we wanted."
After five points from Carson Syse, Koelpin absorbed contact on a 3-point play that extended the lead to back to nine.
Belleville had a 9-2 spurt and were within two before a score inside by Baumann with 5:39 remaining.
Fix scored all nine of his points after halftime while Baumann and Lawrenz tallied eight apiece. Guse had seven and Koelpin's 17 are a career-best.
Belleville (2-6) has dropped five consecutive.
Luther Prep improves to 2-0 at home and was playing for the first time since Dec. 18.
The Phoenix host New Berlin Heritage Christian today at 2:30 p.m. on Parents' Day.
LUTHER PREP 71, BELLEVILLE 65
Belleville 24 41 — 65
Luther Prep 27 44 — 71
BELLEVILLE (fg ft-fta pts) — Boyum 3 0-0 7; Ace 5 0-3 13; C. Syse 3 0-1 8; Conner 1 5-10 7; Nolden 0 2-2 2; T. Syse 4 6-9 16; Fahey 0 6-6 6; Erickson 1 4-6 6. Totals 17 23-37 65.
LUTHER PREP — Shevey 1 0-1 2; Lawrenz 3 1-2 8; Balge 7 1-2 17; Guse 2 2-4 7; Fix 3 2-5 9; Koelpin 6 3-4 17; Fitzsimmons 1 1-2 3; Baumann 4 0-0 8. Totals 27 10-20 71.
3-point goals: B 8 (Boyum 1, Ace 3, C. Syse 2, T. Syse 2); LP 7 (Lawrenz 1, Balge 2, Guse 1, Fix 1, Koelpin 2). Total fouls: B 19; LP 27. Fouled out: Koelpin, Montgomery.
