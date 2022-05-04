LODI — Lea Traeder had a goal and an assist for Lodi in a 3-0 Capitol Conference win over Luther Prep’s girls soccer team on Tuesday.
Lodi (5-3-2, 3-0-1 in conference) scored twice in the game’s first three minutes and added a third goal early in the second half.
Phoenix keeper Reba Schroeder made seven saves for Luther Prep (2-3-2, 1-1-2).
“Although this was technically Luther Prep’s home game it was played at Lodi because of the wet fields in Watertown,” Luther Prep girls soccer coach Brent Archer said.
“Lodi’s artificial surface was the better choice. We had a rough start. Lodi played several balls to the corner which we defended poorly.
“The first goal was on a corner kick that Reba misjudged and couldn’t clean up. Our marking on the far post wasn’t communicated well and they put one in early.
“We came right back to put a ball in the net less than a minute later, but it was ruled out of bounds before the cross, so a goal kick was allowed instead. After that we gave up another quick goal on some less-than-aggressive defense, the rest of the game was played much more cleanly.
“Katie (Schoeneck) and Rachel (Schoeneck) gave us a few chances to score, but we just couldn’t find the net today. Our control needs to improve in the middle for us to generate some more offense. A tough game, but I’m glad we got one in.”
Luther Prep hosts Winnebago Lutheran Academy on Friday for Parent’s Day.
