JEFFERSON — Claire Beck tossed her third no-hitter of the season as Jefferson blanked Clinton 4-0 in a Rock Valley softball game Thursday at Riverfront Park.
Beck racked up 16 strikeouts during her seven innings of work, walking no batters while throwing 81 pitches.
The Eagles (9-0, 8-0 RVC) scored one run in each of the first three innings and added some insurance in the sixth off a solo shot by Beck.
Eden Dempsey and Julia Ball both recorded two hits for Jefferson. Aidyn Messmann finished doubled and scored a run out of the second spot in the lineup.
Jefferson has now shutout out eight of its nine opponents so far this season.
Beck struck out the first nine hitters she faced, throwing an immaculate inning in the second frame.
The Eagles play a doubleheader at Whitewater on Saturday beginning at 10 a.m.
JEFFERSON 4, CLINTON 0
Clinton 000 000 0 — 0 0 3
Jefferson 111 001 X — 4 6 1
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — C: Teubert 6-6-2-1-2; J: Beck 7-0-0-0-16.
Leading hitters — J: Dempsey 2x3 (2B), Ball 2x2 (2B), Messmann 2B.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.