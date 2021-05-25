LAKE MILLS -- Belle Topel hit a grand slam in the Lake Mills softball team's 11-1 home Capitol North win over Lodi on Tuesday.
The L-Cats (16-2, 7-1 Capitol) led 8-0 in third on Topel's no-out shot to center, sending a 1-1 pitch over the fence.
Lake Mills now faces Poynette, which is also 7-1 in the league, in a battle for first place on Thursday at 5 p.m.
Taylor Roughen earned the decision, striking out seven in three no-hit innings.
Tessa Kottwitz was 2-for-2 including a triple, scoring twice and driving in a pair. Taylor Wollin also had two hits and crossed the plate twice.
Wollin's run-scoring single in the first was followed by a two-RBI triple by Kottwitz to right. Ellie Evenson then had an RBI base knock to cap the four-run frame.
LAKE MILLS 11, LODI 1 (5)
Lodi 000 01 — 1 5 2
Lake Mills 045 002 x — 11 7 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — Lo: Whipperfurth (L; 4.1-7-11-10-0-13) LM: Roughen (W; 3-0-0-0-7-0), Klienfelt (2-5-1-1-4-0).
Leading hitters — Lo: Burros (2B); LM: Kottwitz 2x2 (3B), Wollin 2x2, Topel (HR).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.