CLINTON — Isabel Tackman netted a hat trick to lead the Jefferson girls soccer team to a 3-1 road Rock Valley victory over Clinton on Thursday.
Tackman scored in the first, 12th and 38th minutes as the team improved to 1-4-0.
“The girls started out strong, getting a goal in the first minute,” Jefferson girls soccer coach Troy Larsen said. "The defense found their footing and kept Clinton to one goal.”
