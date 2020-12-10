EAST TROY -- In an early-season tilt between a pair of top 10-ranked teams, East Troy came away with an 89-67 nonconference victory over the visiting Lake Mills boys basketball team on Thursday.
"It was a good early-season test for us," Lake Mills boys basketball coach Steve Hicklin said. "They are the type of team that gives us trouble. They shot the ball really well. That got us in a hole early. We got it down to seven in the second half a couple times but couldn't get over the hump."
Junior guard Chase Cummings led all scorers with 26 points, connecting on six 3s, and senior guard Ryan Nixon added 25 for the Trojans, who are ranked sixth in this week's initial WisSports.net Division 3 Coaches' Poll.
"They have a lot of talented guards that can stretch out the defense, make 3-pointers and put pressure on us in the halfcourt," Hicklin said. "Something we need to get better at is stepping out and guarding those guys."
Dayne Lindow (17 points) and junior wing Colin Terpstra (15 points) also scored in double figures for East Troy (3-1), which lost to Racine St. Catherine's by 24 points earlier this month.
For Lake Mills (2-1), senior forwards Jaxson Retrum (21 points), Charlie Bender (17) and Adam Moen (13) each finished in double-digits scoring. Senior guard Drew Stoddard tallied 11 points.
"We took better care of the basketball in the second half and started running our offense and got the ball inside," Hicklin said. "We started to play our game a little bit. We forced turnovers and got out in transition. We ran out of gas trying to make up that first-half deficit.
"This is the very beginning of our journey and will show us where we need to get. It will be interesting how we respond in the next week or so."
East Troy hit 14 3-pointers and went 21-of-31 at the free throw line while Lake Mills had 24 attempts at the stripe, making 12.
The L-Cats (2-1) are third-ranked in the D3 coaches' poll.
Lake Mills opens Capitol North play against Columbus at home on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
EAST TROY 89, LAKE MILLS 67
Lake Mills 29 38 — 67
East Troy 44 45 — 89
LAKE MILLS (fg ft-fta pts) — Stoddard 4 3-4 11; Foster 1 0-0 3; Lund 1 0-0 2; Retrum 9 3-8 21; Moen 5 2-5 13; Bender 6 4-7 17. Totals 26 12-24 67.
EAST TROY — Schaefer 2 0-0 6; Nixon 9 7-10 25; Terpstra 4 4-5 15; Lindow 3 8-13 17; Cummings 9 2-3 26. Totals 27 21-31 89.
3-point goals: LM 3 (Foster 1, Moen 1, Bender 1); ET 14 (Cummings 6, Lindow 3, Terpstra 3, Schaefer 2). Total fouls: LM 19; ET 20. Fouled out: ET Terpstra; LM Stoddard, Foster.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.