May 29 results
Blind Bogey
0-2-7
Michael Weigert-Barry Grayson
Cary Gillingham-Dale Ninmann
Michael Ladish-Vern Lindquist
May 25
Men’s Day results
Blind Bogey 1, 6
Stableford Points
First place: Chuck Wesemann
Second place: Vern Lindquist
Third place: tie, Brad Lemke, Bill Terrill
Fifth place: tie, Dave Timmerman, Glenn Egnarski
May 26 highlights
Blind bogey
Chris Maas-Sue Frank
Vicki Kohlhoff-Ramona Hackbarth
