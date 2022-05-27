PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — Jefferson County area track and field athletes made the lengthy trek to Prairie du Chien for sectionals, where inclement weather in southeast Wisconsin on Thursday did not move through.
What did move through, however, was plenty of talented athletes, who will get their chance to compete on the state’s grandest stage.
Lakeside Lutheran’s boys track and field team took third at the Division 2 sectional, scoring 62 points. Catholic Memorial (100) held off Lodi (80) for the team title.
Junior Ben Buxa won the shot put (50-5 1/4) and placed fourth in the discus (143-5).
Junior Levi Birkholz was third in the high jump (6-2) and senior teammate Caleb Andrews took fourth (6-1). Edgewood sophomore Caden Thomas won with a clearance of 6-3 1/4.
Lakeside’s boys 3,200 relay team of Tyler Dahlie, Tyler Gresens, Mark Garcia and Karsten Grundahl finished second in 8:20.88, edging Lodi by six hundredths of a second. Catholic Memorial won in 8:18.25.
Lakeside’s 800 relay of Jameson Schmidt, Ben Krauklis, Alex Reinke and Kyle Main took third in 132.09. Jefferson’s quartet of Eddy Rodriguez, Paden Phillips, Marcus Owen and Brady Gotto finished fifth in 1:32.58, finishing just over a half second behind fourth-place Sugar River.
Jefferson’s boys scored 36 points, tying for fourth with McFarland.
Jefferson senior Nicholas Hottinger was second in the 110-meter high hurdles in 15.0 and Lake Mills senior Kyle Popowski took fourth in 15.22, advancing by five hundredths of a second. Lodi senior Lucas Heyroth won in 14.42, the fastest time recorded in the state for D2 this season.
In the 300 hurdles, Hottinger was second in 40.59 and Popowski was third in 40.75. Heyroth won in 40.07.
Jefferson senior Brady Gotto was third in the 100-meter dash in 10.84. Catholic Memorial sophomore Eddie Jones won in 10.69. Lakeside’s Main finished sixth in 11.13, missing out on an automatic qualifier by eight hundredths of a second. Main was also sixth in the long jump (20-6 3/4).
In the 200, Gotto finished third in 22.23. McFarland sophomore Andrew Kelley won in 22.08 while Turner senior Camden Combs was second in 22.21. Main took fifth in 22.53, missing out on fourth by three tenths of a second.
Jefferson’s 1,600 relay team of Eddy Rodriguez, Marcus Owen, Hottinger and Sawyer Thorp finished fifth in 3:33.61. Monroe was fourth in 3:32.21.
For the Eagle girls, junior Ayianna Johnson won the discus with a throw of 146-10, good for tops in the state this season. Johnson also finished second in the shot put (38-4 1/2) and took sixth in the triple jump (34-9 1/4).
For Lake Mills, the boys 400 relay of seniors Carson Lund and Dylan Johnson, sophomore Matthew Stenbroten and junior JP Rguig took second in 43.98. Catholic Memorial took first in 43.87. Lund finished fifth on technicality in the long jump (21-1), also finishing seventh in the triple jump (42-1).
Lake Mills senior Abigail Toepfer finished fourth in the long jump with a mark of 16-11.
Luther Prep’s girls 3,200 relay team of Ellie Backus, Holly Fluegge, Jemma Habben and Calliope Horn advanced with a fourth place time of 10:5.37. The 1,600 relay team of Backus, Horn, C Pim and Kiersten Dellar advanced with a third place time of 4:15.60. Dellar took third in the girls 400 in 1:00.23.
Luther Prep’s Lucas Holtz took third in the boys 400 in 51.73. Holtz teamed with Josh Felsing, Sam Splinter and Jeremiah Stanton to place third in the 1,600 relay in 3:31.77.
The WIAA Division 2 State Track and Field Championship in Friday, June 3, in La Crosse.
BOYS
Team scores—Waukesha Catholic Memorial 100; Lodi 80; Lakeside Lutheran 62; McFarland 36; Jefferson 36; Monroe 35; Madison Edgewood 34; Walworth Big Foot 34; Beloit Turner 33; Belleville/New Glarus 32; Platteville 27; Lake Mills 25; Dodgeville/Mineral Point 25; River Valley 18; Portage 18; Watertown Luther Prep 17; Whitewater 15; Richland Center 11; Brodhead/Juda 10; Westby 8; Prairie du Chien 8; Columbus 7; Mayville 6; Poynette 6; Marshall 4; Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 4; Wisconsin Dells 3; Evansville 2; Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld 2; Viroqua 2; Clinton 1.
GIRLS
Team scores—Madison Edgewood 90; Lodi 88; Dodgeville/Mineral Point 54; Belleville/New Glarus 40; Whitewater 36; Columbus 29; Brodhead/Juda 26; Platteville 24; Watertown Luther Prep 23.5; Jefferson 23.5; Wisconsin Dells 22; Monroe 21; Walworth Big Foot 19; Prairie du Chien 18; McFarland 18; Richland Center 18; Clinton 16; Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld 15; Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 15; Westby 13.5; Portage 13.5; Waukesha Catholic Memorial 13; Lakeside Lutheran 12; East Troy 10; Edgerton 10; Lake Mills 7; Beloit Turner 6; Evansville 5; Mayville 5; River Valley 5; Delavan-Darien 4; Viroqua 1.
