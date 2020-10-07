LAKE MILLS — Lakeside Lutheran travels to take on Baraboo out of the Badger Conference in a nonconference matchup between a pair of 2-0 teams in week 3.
The Thunderbirds took down Sauk Prairie on the road 21-3 in week 1 and routed Edgewood 33-0 at home last week and are led by junior quarterback Luna Larson.
“Baraboo looks like the real deal,” Lakeside Lutheran football coach Paul Bauer said. “They have good size up front and good athletes. One exceptional athlete in Luna Larson who plays QB.
“They run it a lot. So far Larson at the QB position has run it more than the rest of the backs combined. One of their backs was out for the first two games. They may balance it up against us. They certainly feature the QB running the football.”
Larson has compiled 295 yards rushing with four scores on 35 tries through two games. He’s 15-for-25 passing for 118 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.
Baraboo lines up in a 35 front defensively and Larson also plays middle linebacker, using his strength, size and speed to slowdown offenses.
“Defensively they don’t do anything to out of the ordinary,” Bauer said. “What they do is constant motion prior to the snap. They have guys lined up all over. Before the snap they get three guys down and send one of the lone backs. It can be confusing. Hopefully it won’t be confusing to our guys this week. Lots of stunting, stemming and blitzing.
“We have to be much more disciplined than we were last week. Throw up a wall with the interior four. Last week we got upfield and out of position. We need to be more disciplined this week.”
The Thunderbirds are the fifth-ranked team in Division 3 for this week’s WisSports.net Coaches Poll while the Warriors are fourth in D5.
Lakeside is averaging 32 points through two games, rushing for 632 yards on 83 attempts which is good for 7.6 yards per carry. Senior tailback Micah Cody has rushed for 344 yards on 20 attempts, an average of 17.2 yards per rush, and has scored four times.
New starting quarterback Nathan Chesterman, also a senior, is 9-for-16 passing for 120 yards with a touchdown and two rushing scores through two games.
Kingdom Prep
at Johnson Creek
Johnson Creek was supposed to host Rio/Fall River this Friday for homecoming, but that program was forced to cancel on Tuesday morning. Bluejays coach Tim Wagner found a quick replacement in Milwaukee Kingdom Prep, which lost to Cambria-Friesland 55-0 two weeks ago. Kingdom Prep runs a spread offense and a 44 defense.
After losing to Randolph in Week 1, the Bluejays were forced to forfeit to Lourdes last week due to a rash of injuries. Wagner said running back Howie Olszewski has been cleared to play.
Cambria-Friesland at Waterloo
After a week off, the Pirates (1-0) are set to host the Hilltoppers (1-1).
Cambria-Friesland defeated Milwaukee Kingdom Prep and lost to Randolph this season.
Dodgeland
The Trojans were scheduled to open its season against Pardeeville, but the game was cancelled after Pardeeville shut down due to a coronavirus outbreak.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.