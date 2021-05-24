JEFFERSON — The Jefferson boys golf team tied for ninth at a home Rock Valley Conference mini meet Monday at Jefferson Golf Course.
The Eagles were led by Austin Stiese and Alek Kuykendahl's 57s. Dylan Detmann fired a 58 out of the No. 5 spot for Jefferson. Josh Gehl rounded out the team score (234) with a 62.
"Austin Stiese and Alek Kuykendahl both had some good holes tonight," Jefferson boys golf coach Jeff Schmidt said. "Hoping with a couple of days of practice before regionals next week Tuesday at Odana Hills, we can shoot our best round of the year."
Edgerton won the event with a score of 173, beating second-place Brodhead by 14 shots.
Team scores: Edgerton 173, Brodhead 187, Evansville 191, Clinton 195, Whitewater 205, Beloit Turner 207, McFarland 207, East Troy 210, Big Foot 234, Jefferson 234.
