WAUKESHA — Jefferson’s girls cross country team placed sixth while the boys finished 11th at the Blackshirt Invitational at Minooka Park on Saturday.
"Our team really stepped it up today,” Jefferson cross country coach Megan Carstens said. "We have been working hard over the past several weeks on mental toughness and positive thinking. The team came together and ran a gritty race on a challenging course at Minooka Park. Going into the meet we knew the competition would be tough, but the team focused on embracing the challenge."
Freshman Olivia Jennrich finished 18th in the girls race in 21 minutes, 46 seconds to lead the Eagles. Junior Jocelyn Ramirez (23rd, 22:05), senior Ava Gallardo (33rd, 22:50), freshman Lexi Weinbrenner (34th, 23:03) and sophomore Leah Worzalla (43rd, 23:30) also scored for Jefferson.
“Olivia ran a very controlled first mile which helped propel her to a stronger second and third mile,” Carstens said. "I was really proud of her discipline today. The girls continue to take off time week after week."
Senior Mason Marin finished 18th in 17 minutes, 49 seconds to lead the Eagles in the boys race. Seniors Nicholas Hottinger (59th, 19:06), Sawyer Thorp (60th, 19:06) and Eddy Rodriguez (63rd, 19:13) and freshman Patrick Sande (87th, 20:56) also scored for Jefferson.
“Mason went out strong and then hung on during the last two miles to finish in the top 20,” Carstens said. “Nick and Eddy ran incredible races. They were more aggressive at the start of the race and it paid off with each of them running two minutes faster than the previous week. It was a great day by the entire team - boys and girls, varsity and junior varsity."
Team scores — girls: Madison West 31, Pewaukee 70, Cedarburg 115, Slinger 122, Waukesha South 128, Jefferson 151, Madison East 154, Sussex Hamilton 162,Oconomowoc 258, Madison La Follette 269
Teams scores — boys: Madison La Follette 60, Madison West 72, Sussex Hamilton 99, Catholic Memorial 120, Oconomowoc 176, Cedarburg 187, Greendale 199, Pewaukee 203, Madison East 206, Slinger 266, Jefferson 287, Grafton 334, Janesville Parker 356, Wilmot 385
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.