HUSTISFORD — Deerfield was a last-minute scratch due to a COVID-19 exposure, so Fall River agreed to fill in and face Hustisford on Friday.
The Pirates did more than just show up. They gave the newly-minted top-ranked team in Division 5 a test.
It’s the kind of test Hustisford can expect to see going forward. The Falcons passed this one, with five players scoring in double figures as part of a 66-54 win over Fall River at the Falcons' Nest.
"We knew they were going to be ready to play us after we just got moved to No. 1,” Hustisford senior guard Dylan Kuehl said. “They were not just going to lay down for us. We just had to remember that we’re No. 1, so we’re going to prove it.”
Fall River (7-8) only led once, taking an 11-8 lead on senior guard Sam Osterhaus’ 3-pointer from the right wing, but Husty (7-1) countered with an 8-0 run and took a 33-28 lead into the break. Kuehl, who opened the game with a reverse jam off a halfcourt steal, closed the half with another dunk after a baseline drive.
The Falcons tried to shake the Pirates early in the second half. Senior forward Brody Thimm scored off a set play on the opening possession and later hit a 3 to put Husty up 38-29.
Fall River stayed close, hitting six of its eight 3s in the second half. Sophomore point guard Cullen Rauls’ lone 3 on the night trimmed the deficit to 42-40 before the Falcons had finally had enough.
Kuehl sparked a decisive 8-0 run, hitting two foul shots and then throwing down his third dunk of the game on a drive from the free throw line. That one fired up the defense, which held the Pirates scoreless over a four-minute stretch. Senior center Alex Eggleston scored inside and junior forward Blake Pepslinki capped the run with a tough putback between two defenders to make it 50-40 with 8:51 remaining.
Fall River never got closer than six the rest of the way.
"After that (dunk), we all gained momentum,” Kuehl said. "We just played hard after that. Our guys are doing (their jobs) extremely well. The way our roles unfolded, it's been good.”
Kuehl led all scorers with 18 points and added five assists, four rebounds and four dunks. He also went 6-for-6 at the foul line as part of the team’s sterling 16-of-18 effort overall. Eggleston scored nine of his 13 points in the first half and closed out his scoring with a dunk with 1:17 to go. He also grabbed eight rebounds and made three blocks.
Blake Peplinski scored six in each half for 12 points and added six rebounds. Junior point guard Gavin Thimm matched Kuehl at the line, going 6-for-6 and finishing with 12 points, five assists and four steals. Brody Thimm hit two 3s and added 10 points. Senior guard Dylan Kaemmerer added four rebounds and three assists.
"We had five guys in double figures, and with the defense they were playing, we needed other guys to step up and make some baskets and that’s what they did,” Hustisford boys basketball coach Otto Hopfinger said. "That’s why we had success in the end, so those guys needed to step up and they did well. That was great to see.”
Junior forward Barrett Nelson led Fall River with 12 points, while sophomore forward Colin Vieth added 11. Osterhaus and Rauls each added eight.
"They had a good game plan,” Hopfinger said. “It took us awhile to figure out what we needed to do to score effectively. But more importantly, it took us a little while to pick up our intensity on defense. Once we figured how they were operating against our zone, then things started falling into place, getting some stops. They shot the ball really well tonight.
"That (8-0 run) was when everybody realized, we need to play our game and we needed to pick it up. They were playing well and had a little more energy. It took us a while to match it. Once we matched it, then you just see it in our eyes, in our faces, we started to play the way we can play."
Hustisford plays at Oakfield on Saturday.
HUSTISFORD 66, FALL RIVER 54
Fall River 28 26 — 54
Hustisford 33 33 — 66
Fall River (fg ft-fta pts) — Osterhaus 3 1-2 8, Rauls 3 1-2 8, Blevins 2 0-0 4, 2 0-0 5, Nelson 6 0-2 12, Vieth 4 0-0 11, Landvatter 1 0-0 3, Schultz-Wiersma 1 0-0 3 Totals 22 2-6 54
Hustisford (fg ft-fta pts) — Kaemmerer 1 0-0 2, B. Thimm 4 0-0 10 G. Thimm 2 6-6 11, Kuehl 6 6-6 18, Eggleston 5 3-4 13, Bl. Peplinski 5 1-2 12 Totals 24 16-18 66
Three-point goals — FR (Osterhaus 1, Rauls 1, Miller 1, Vieth 3, Schultz-Wiersma 1, Price 1), H (B. Thimm 2, G. Thimm 1, Bl. Peplinski 1)
Total fouls — FR 14, H 8
Fouled out — FR (Rauls)
