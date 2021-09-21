Volleyball: Lakeside sweeps Lodi Sep 21, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LODI — Lakeside Lutheran’s volleyball team topped host Lodi 25-18, 25-12, 25-9 in a Capitol North game on Tuesday.Marissa Duddeck led the Warriors (20-9, 3-2 Capitol North) with 11 kills, three blocks. Ella DeNoyer and Lily Schuetz had 10 kills each.Lydia Bilitz and Emma Schultz both served three aces, Olivia Bartels tallied 30 assists and Cheyenne Johnson had eight digs. Bilitz notched seven digs.“Marissa had a good night,” Lakeside Lutheran volleyball coach Jenny Krauklis said.“We have been working on expanding her shot placement and tonight she was doing really well. Olivia did a nice job feeding her balls at the right time to make that happen.“The game tonight showed us that we are ready to advance our level of play as we head into the second half of our season, and to start running more advanced plays.“We are excited to see the continued improvement.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Eaton to close its Watertown facility County board backs castle's resurgence Highway E interstate bridge closed indefinitely Steven A. Hepp Highway 26 ramp to I-94 to be closed Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.