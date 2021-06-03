Jefferson 8, East Troy 5
JEFFERSON — The Eagles scored a combined seven runs in the fourth and fifth innings to earn a Rock Valley victory over visiting East Troy Thursday at Fischer Field.
Evan Neitzel drove in a game-high four RBIs for Jefferson. In the bottom of the fourth inning with the bases loaded, Neitzel singled on a line drive to center field. Neitzel was able to advance home after two throwing errors.
That made it 5-0 Jefferson.
Eli Hoffman batted in a pair of runs while scoring twice.
Isiah Hoffman pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing six hits and five earned runs. Hoffman also struck out six batters.
Jefferson moved to 14-3 in the Rock Valley standings with the win. Beloit Turner entered Thursday a perfect 14-0 record with four conference games to go.
East Troy 000 021 2 — 5 9 1
Jefferson 100 430 X — 8 10 0
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — ET: Meehan 4.2-10-8-2-1; J: I. Hoffman 6.2-6-5-3-6.
Leading hitters — ET: Bruce 2x4, Reyes 2x4, Dopke 2x2; J: Heine 2x2, E. Hoffman 2x3 (2B).
